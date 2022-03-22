Darts Live Streaming | How to Watch Premier League Darts Night 7 Live for Free

The 2022 Premier League Darts competition has now been underway for six weeks, and it’s looking like being a close one.

Michael van Gerwen currently sits at the top of the leaderboard, but Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton are ready to pounce, with others also lining up behind them.

Find out on this page how to stream Premier League Darts online at bet365, plus see a few useful bits of information regarding this hugely exciting competition.

How to watch Premier League Darts live stream for free

Click here to sign up to bet365

Fill in the required details to register for an account

Deposit £5 or more using any method

Live stream all Premier League Darts matches at bet365

In order to watch Premier League Darts at bet365, you’ll need to fulfil one of two criteria: you must have money in your betting account, or you must have placed a real money bet at bet365 in the previous 24 hours.

To watch a match, head over to the Premier League Darts section of bet365, where you’ll see the matches. These will have a small play symbol next to them – click the play symbol next to the match you want to watch and the stream will load within your browser.

Premier League Darts Night 7 Matchups

Thursday March 24

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v James Wade

Gary Anderson vs Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith

Betting sites with darts live stream

These bookies show Premier League Darts live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Premier League Darts schedule

The Premier League Darts tournament takes place over 17 nights – 16 nights of regular matches, and one for the playoff. Check out the schedule below:

Night 1 : 3rd February at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

: 3rd February at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Night 2 : 10th February at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

: 10th February at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Night 3 : 17th February at SSE Arena, Belfast

: 17th February at SSE Arena, Belfast Night 4 : 3rd March at Westpoint Arena, Exeter

: 3rd March at Westpoint Arena, Exeter Night 5 : 10th March at Brighton Centre, Brighton

: 10th March at Brighton Centre, Brighton Night 6 : 17th March at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

: 17th March at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Night 7 : 24th March at Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam

: 24th March at Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam Night 8 : 31st March at Utilita Arena Birmingham

: 31st March at Utilita Arena Birmingham Night 9 : 7h April at First Direct Arena, Leeds

: 7h April at First Direct Arena, Leeds Night 10 : 14th April at AO Arena, Manchester

: 14th April at AO Arena, Manchester Night 11 : 21st April at P&J Live, Aberdeen

: 21st April at P&J Live, Aberdeen Night 12 : 28th April at 3Arena, Dublin

: 28th April at 3Arena, Dublin Night 13 : 5th May at OVO Hydro, Glasgow

: 5th May at OVO Hydro, Glasgow Night 14 : 12th May at Utilita Arena Sheffield

: 12th May at Utilita Arena Sheffield Night 15 : 19th May at the O2, London

: 19th May at the O2, London Night 16: 26th May at Utilita Arena Newcastle

When all 16 nights are done, the playoffs will take place on June 13th at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. This will decide the overall winner of the 2022 Premier League Darts competition.

Where does Premier League Darts take place?

The Premier League Darts season is spread out over various locations in Europe. The winner will be announced at the playoffs, which take place in Berlin, Germany.