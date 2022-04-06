Paul Pogba set to sign with PSG

Paul Pogba is reportedly eager to return to France once his deal with Manchester United comes to an end this June.

Paul Pogba knows exactly what he wants and that does not include a stay at Old Trafford.

After a disappointing season, marked by an early elimination in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain intend to revolutionize its workforce for the coming seasons. Priority sector of the Rouge et Bleu for the summer transfer window, a midfielder is a key priority.

The only real untouchable in the Parisian midfield, Marco Verratti should thus play with new teammates next season and most likely with the French international Paul Pogba.

Close to a departure from Manchester United, the former Le Havre man wants to shine for a a new high-level team after his forgettable return to Old Trafford.

Pogba to England, a major disappointment

Despite a whirlwind start to his time in England, marked by many assists, the midfielder gradually lost efficiency and was even singled out by some of the fans. In the sights of Juventus and PSG, Pogba would have finally chosen his future destination, to the delight of Leonardo.

As revealed by Le Parisien on Wednesday, La Pioche has told those around him that he wants to join the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain in a few months, who are seriously studying the feasibility of the operation. The arrival of Pogba is Leonardo’s main objective after Kylian Mbappé ‘s extension and everything could start in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, Paris SG would also target another gem in the middle, as announced by the Ile-de-France media.

If Paul Pogba seems to be the priority of the Brazilian sports director, his recent underperformance and the rise in power at the same time of Aurélien Tchouaméni makes PSG somewhat doubtful.

Whether for the national side or for their respective clubs, the Monaco man seems to have taken the lead over his compatriot, enough to redistribute the cards. According to Le Parisien, PSG would love to enlist the two men, with a view to forming a fantastic trio with Marco Verratti.