Pacers injury report: Jarrace Walker (ankle) is out, Tony Bradley (hip) is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Zach Wolpin
When the 2025 playoffs started, the Indiana Pacers were an afterthought. Many media members believed the winner of the Eastern Conference would be the Cavaliers or Celtics. Even the Knicks were picked ahead of the Pacers. 

Despite being overlooked, the Pacers have remained true to their brand of basketball and stormed through the 2025 playoffs. Last Saturday, Indiana beat the Knicks in six games to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. It’s the franchise’s first Finals appearance in 25 years. Ahead of Game 1 on Thursday night, Jarrace Walker is out with an ankle injury, and Tony Bradley (hip) is questionable.

The Pacers are on the road for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals


The beauty of the Pacers over the last few seasons has been their depth. Indiana has star players in Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, but the team also has quality talent up and down the roster. Head coach Rick Carlisle isn’t afraid to dig deep into his bench and use 10+ players in a postseason game. On Thursday evening, the Pacers are on the road for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Two players are already listed as out for Indiana. That includes Isaiah Jackson (torn Achilles) and Jarrace Walker (ankle). In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Walker suffered an ankle sprain. He’s expected to miss the first two games of the 2025 NBA Finals. Isaiah Jackson has missed virtually the entire season with a torn Achilles. He played five games for Indiana during the 2024-25 regular season.

Big man Tony Bradley is questionable to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The veteran center suffered a hip injury in Game 5 of the ECF and did not play in Game 6. This season was Bradley’s first year with Indiana and seventh in the NBA. He did not play in the NBA last season. When Rick Carlisle needed to make a change last series, Bradley stepped up to play extended minutes in Games 3 and 4. We’ll have to see if the 27-year-old is available for Game 1.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
