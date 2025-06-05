Can the Indiana Pacers pull off another Game 1 upset in the 2025 NBA playoffs?

For the first time in 25 years, the Indiana Pacers are back in the NBA Finals. Last Saturday, they defeated the New York Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Indiana’s opponent in the 2025 NBA Finals is the #1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. During the 2025 playoffs, the Pacers won Game 1 in their first three series. They were on the road for two of those three wins. On Thursday night, the Pacers are in OKC to face the Thunder for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Does Indiana have another Game 1 upset in store?

The Pacers haven’t lost a Game 1 in the 2025 playoffs

THE PACERS MOUNT an EPIC COMEBACK (again) to WIN GAME 1 of the ECF in OT 🔥 Down 17, 6:46 left in regulation.

Down 14, 2:40 left in regulation.

Down 9, 52 seconds left in regulation.

13 PTS in OT. Aaron Nesmith with 6 3PM & Tyrese Haliburton with ANOTHER clutch shot 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NBWNhphPMl — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2025



In three series in the 2025 playoffs, the Indiana Pacers are a perfect 3-0 in game one. Their first win was against the Milwaukee Bucks in round one. Indiana took that game, 117-98. Pascal Siakam led the team with 25 points and was an efficient 10-15 from the field. Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton’s 12 assists helped the Pacers start the series right vs. Milwaukee. They won that series in five games.

Indiana ran into the #1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, in the semi-finals. However, the Pacers wore out Cleveland in five games as well. That included a 121-112 in Game 1 vs. the Cavaliers. Andrew Nemhard led the team offensively with 23 points. All five of Indiana’s starters finished with 11+ points in that game. The Pacers’ most impressive Game 1 win in the 2025 playoffs happened in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. New York.

The Pacers were down 17 points with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter. Indiana never gave up and kept chipping away at the Knicks’ lead. With 52 seconds left, the Pacers were down nine points and managed to force OT vs. New York. They stole Game 1, 138-135. Aaron Nesmith was unconscious in the fourth quarter, nailing five triples for the Pacers. He finished with a playoff career-high 30 points. Tonight, the Pacers are on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Does Indiana have another Game 1 upset in store for OKC?