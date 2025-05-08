Oklahoma City’s 87 first-half points in Game 2 is a new NBA postseason record

The Oklahoma City Thunder had the best record in the Western Conference this season at 68-14. That was a full 16 games better than the team in second place.

While OKC is the #1 seed in the West, they still have plenty of doubters. Many analysts want to see the Thunder prove themselves in the postseason before they earn respect. On Monday, the Thunder lost Game 1 of the conference semi-finals at home to the Nuggets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told the media after Game 2 that OKC was “desperate” for a win. Their effort level in Game 2 was evident. The Thunder scored 87 points by halftime, a new NBA postseason record.

OKC dominated the Nuggets in the first half of Game 2

🏆THUNDER MAKE POSTSEASON HISTORY🏆 Thunder set a new postseason record by dropping 87 points in one half! pic.twitter.com/PWQJMV2ZHy — NBABet (@nbabet) May 8, 2025



Jamal Murray scored the first basket of Game 2 on Wednesday night between the Nuggets and Thunder. On the next possession, Lu Dort hit a three-pointer to put the Thunder up 3-2. They never trailed again in Game 2 and had a dominant first half vs. the Nuggets. By the end of the first quarter, OKC was up 47-21. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started the game 5-5, and Isaiah Hartenstein started 6-6. That helped OKC start the game exactly how they wanted.

By halftime, the Thunder were up 87-56. According to sources, that is a new NBA postseason record for most points in the first half. When the Thunder are rolling, they are a hard team to beat. They’re always going to be stout defensively, but they reach a new level when the offense can explode like they did in Game 2. MVP front-runner Sha Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points and eight assists on Wednesday night.

After OKC’s win, SGA spoke to the media. He said the Thunder were “desperate” for a win in Game 2. That showed in their effort level throughout the first half. Head coach Mark Daigneault was “impressed” with how the Thunder started Game 2. However, he was quick to note that Denver did not play at their best, and the Thunder need to be ready for their best punch. The series travels to Denver for games 3 and 4. Can the Thunder steal a game on the road?