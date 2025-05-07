The title favorites Oklahoma City Thunder aim to bounce back in Game 2 after defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the second round series opener.

Thunder vs Nuggets Game 2 preview

The Nuggets stunned the Thunder at the death to steal Game 1 as Aaron Gordon nailed a game-winning three with just 2.8 seconds to play, pulling off an almighty upset to begin second round proceedings.

Denver’s group know exactly what it takes to win a title after finding success in 2023 but it must be said they didn’t look the same well-oiled unit when scraping past the LA Clippers in seven games to open the postseason.

That being said, the Nuggets roster boasts the best player on planet earth in Nikola Jokic alongside excellent help in Gordon, Jamal Murray and former league MVP Russell Westbrook.

Jokic tallied an incredible 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists on the night to outduel the MVP-in-waiting – OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who didn’t have a bad game himself with 33 points, ten rebounds and eight assists.

Oklahoma City won 68 games in the regular season to finish top of the Western Conference and built a 16-game cushion on the two seed, but now face more adversity than they’ve experienced all year long after giving up homecourt advantage.

The Nuggets got the better of the Thunder twice during the season and it could be argued they are the title favorites’ toughest match-up in the conference.

The hosts possessed a 14-point lead at one stage but Jokic didn’t go down easy, scoring 18 in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets continued to chip away at the deficit and closed the game on a 15-4 run.

Oklahoma City are heavily favored to bounce back in Game 2, but victory is no given and Denver are extremely dangerous – especially considering they didn’t get any production from Michael Porter Jr all night long.

WATCH: Thunder vs Nuggets Game 1 ending

Thunder vs Nuggets injury report

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

G Nikola Topic (knee; out for season)

Denver Nuggets injuries

F DaRon Holmes II (achilles; out for season)

What TV channel is Thunder vs Nuggets on?

Wednesday’s Game 2 of Thunder vs Nuggets will be broadcast nationally on TNT.