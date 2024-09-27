MLB

Oakland A’s Win Final Game At The Oakland Coliseum In Emotional Farewell To Ballpark

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Oakland Coliseum
Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland A’s won their final ever match at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday afternoon, in an emotional farewell to the ballpark that has been their home since 1968.

Oakland Wins Final Game At Coliseum

There was a fairytale ending for the Oakland A’s at the Coliseum on Thursday afternoon, as they won their MLB final game in the ballpark after 56 years of hosting home matches there.

The final win inside the Coliseum came against the Texas Rangers, with a 3-2 victory coming in front of 46,889 adoring fans.

Oakland’s owners were unable to strike a deal for a new stadium to be built within the city, so the franchise is set to relocate to Las Vegas over the space of the next three years.

The A’s of course follow former NFL side the Oakland Raiders in moving from California to Las Vegas, with the football team now renamed as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although they will eventually move to Vegas, there is currently nowhere for the A’s to play in ‘Sin City’ so for the next three seasons they will play at temporary venue Sutter Health Park.

The temporary stadium is also home of the Sacramento River Cats which is the A’s affiliate team and it represents a massive downgrade with a capacity of just 14,014 compared to the Coliseum’s 63,000. 

Mark Kotsay Says Farewell To Coliseum 

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay took to the field after the match to thank the fans and the staff, in what was an emotional farewell speech from the A’s boss.

“I want to keep this short, because I don’t really know if I’m gonna be able to make it through this,” Kotsay began.

“To the staff who dedicate their lives to the Oakland A’s, especially those who aren’t coming with us, I am forever grateful. I will never forget you.

“And to all of you, on behalf of my staff, myself, this team, all the past players and coaches, everyone who’s worn the green and gold — there are no better fans than you guys.

“Thank you all for loving the game of baseball.”

Oakland have just two games left of the regular season, both against the Mariners this weekend. The A’s will not be in the playoffs this year, finishing with a losing record for a third consecutive year. 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Astros
MLB

LATEST Houston Astros Clinch Playoff Birth With Fourth Straight AL West Division Title

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 25 2024
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Makes History With 50th MLB Home Run Of The Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 20 2024

The incredible Shohei Ohtani set another MLB record on Thursday night, becoming the first player to ever record 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. Shohei…

alex cora
MLB
MLB Launches Investigation Into Alex Cora After Intentionally Targeting Aaron Judge In Yankees Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2024

The MLB has launched an investigation into Alex Cora, after the Boston Red Sox manager admitted to intentionally trying to hit Aaron Judge in a Yankees game. MLB Investigating Alex…

USATSI 24196227 1
MLB
Walker Buehler Determined To Sharpen Up After Poor Start To The Season
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Sep 10 2024
Matt Chapman
MLB
Matt Chapman Agrees To New 6-Year, $151Million Contract Extension With The Giants
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 05 2024
White Sox
MLB
The Chicago White Sox Set Franchise Record For Most Ever Losses In A Single Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024
Danny Jansen
MLB
Danny Jansen Becomes First Player In MLB History To Play For Two Teams In The Same Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 27 2024
Arrow to top