Next Newcastle Manager Exclusive: Magpies Eye Roberto Mancini as the Club Prepares Post-Eddie Howe Contingency

Dean Jones
Roberto Mancini is likely to emerge as a candidate to be the next Newcastle manager this summer, if Eddie Howe fails to cling onto his job.

Newcastle Manager Exclusive

Eddie Howe faces one of his biggest games in charge of the club this weekend, as the Toon take on Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

In comparison to last season’s lofty achievements, Newcastle’s campaign has been spiralling ever-downwards and there is a feeling among some sources that the ownership will seriously consider a change if the campaign does not pick up from here.

The rarely out-of-work Jose Mourinho has previously been touted as a candidate to succeed Howe, but SportsLens understands former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is admired within the club.

Mancini is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia national team and Newcastle’s PIF owners hold close ties, allowing them to size him up as a manager as well as a person.

Mancini, 59, has a strong track record as an elite coach having won silverware domestically, and on the international stage. He sparked Manchester City’s renaissance by leading them to the Premier League title in 2012, and more recently guiding his native Italy to win Euro 2020.

Mancini also had success at Inter Milan, winning Serie A three times between 2006 and 2008, and won the Coppa Italia with Fiorentina, Lazio and Inter.

Newcastle are desperate to ensure they are soon in the conversation for trophies both domestically and in Europe, which is why this weekend’s tie against Man City is so significant.

But it’s a huge task ahead, to beat the FA Cup holders at a time when they are revving up for a strong end to the season.

Support for Howe does still exist within the club, so it is not a given that he will lose his job, but there is a possibility.

Mancini is therefore likely to be a strong contender for the role if they do indeed seek change in the dugout.

Dean Jones

Dean Jones is a football reporter, specialising in transfer news. Over the past 20 years he has covered every level of the game including Premier League, Champions League and international tournaments working for outlets including Sunday People, Mirror and Bleacher Report. Dean has also worked in a freelance capacity for Eurosport And Teamtalk and, using his extensive contacts list, will be delivering exclusive transfer news and insight to SportsLens to help uncover angles on the game's biggest stories. Dean also hosts a successful world football podcast, Ranks FC, and contributes articles to GiveMeSport and Fulham FC - where he is also a season ticket holder.
Dean Jones

Arrow to top