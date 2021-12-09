Newcastle United news: Magpies want £17m Czech star Antonin Barak

Newcastle United are interested in signing midfielder Antonin Barak who is currently on the books of Hellas Verona, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been spectacular in the Serie A this season. He has clocked up 15 league appearances this campaign, scoring five goals and creating three assists in the process.

The talented midfielder joined the Mastiffs from Udinese in September 2020 on a loan deal. He had a hand in 11 goals in 2020-11, scoring seven and creating four in 34 league appearances.

Verona handed him a permanent contract in the summer and he has been performing impressively this campaign in the Italian top-flight.

The Czech Republic international’s amazing displays have attracted the attention of some top clubs.

According to a report from L’Arena, Newcastle United are interested in bringing the 27-year-old to St James’ Park.

However, they face competition for the signature of the midfielder as West Ham are also said to be keen on him. Italian outfits AC Milan and Inter Milan have also been linked with Antonin Barak.

The Czech star reportedly has an asking price of £17 million.

Barak is a highly talented player who can shine at the Tyneside club. Newcastle need a goalscoring midfielder like him.

The Magpies claimed their first victory of the season last weekend against Burnley, with Callum Wilson popping up with the winner at St James’ Park.

They are currently 19th in the league standings, having lost seven of their 15 matches so far this campaign.