Newcastle predicted line-up vs Chelsea for Premier League

Newcastle would be hoping to continue moving upwards in the league table when they take on Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle are no longer the whipping boys of the Premier League. The Magpies are under new management. And the new owners have started arming Eddie Howe’s side to the teeth. Last week, they finally got out of the relegation zone and now, the only way is up for them.

Howe’s men would definitely be looking to make things worse for Chelsea who have still performed admirably despite so many off the field issues.

In recent times, the Magpies have not done well at Stamford Bridge but the winds are changing in Tyne and Wear and perhaps they might find their way in London tonight.

Newcastle Predicted lineup v Chelsea

The Magpies will be without the services of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden. However, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinto and Bruno Guimaraes are expected to be fit for the crunch encounter.

Emil Krafth and Federico Fernandez are going to be involved at some point while Fabian Schar might settle for the bench after dealing with a groin problem.

Joelinton is likely to return to midfield and Saint-Maximin is going to start on the right side of attack.

Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wood, Murphy