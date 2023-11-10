This season, the Brooklyn Nets did not come in with the superstars they had on the roster to start last year. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving left the team and the Nets changed their roster slightly in the offseason. Through their first eight games in 2023-24, the Nets are 4-4 after a 100-93 win vs. the Clippers.

Brooklyn is already dealing with injuries to a few key players on their roster. On Wednesday vs. the Clippers. the Nets lost another ace in their starting lineup. Cam Thomas had been on an offensive explosion to start the season and was thriving in his role with Brooklyn. Unfortunately, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, the 22-year-old suffered a left ankle sprain vs. LA and is expected to miss about two weeks.

Do the Nets have players capable of stepping up to help replace the production of Cam Thomas?

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 22-year-old has averaged 26.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over eight games this season. pic.twitter.com/ftYUk8S0bA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2023



In 2021, Cam Thomas was the 27th overall pick in the first round by the Brooklyn Nets. The SG showed a ton of potential last season that he was ready for a bigger role. Thomas came off the bench for the first game of 2023-24 but started the next seven for the Nets. Last season, Thomas averaged (10.6) points in (16.6) minutes per game.

In an expanded role with the Nets in 2023-24, Thomas is averaging a career-high in points (26.9) and minutes played (32.4) per game. He’s already had a game where he scored 45 points this season. With Thomas out for about two weeks, the Nets will need other players to increase their scoring output until his return. It would be a perfect time for Mikal Bridges to take over the primary scoring duties like he did when he was traded to the Nets last year.

Cam Thomas’ reaction after hitting the deep three over Dame 😐😂 pic.twitter.com/VPmlF8lgVl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2023



At the trade deadline last season, the Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and picks in return for Kevin Durant. Bridges had been trending in the right direction offensively and he flourished when he came to Brooklyn. In 27 games with the Nets to end the 2022-23 season, he averaged (26.1) points per game. Easily a new career high for the 27-year-old.

However, his scoring average is down to (20.4) per game in 2023-24, but Thomas’ injury could put the ball in his hands more. Bridges is capable of scoring 25+ in almost every game for Brooklyn. Additionally, the Nets could get Cam Johnson back from injury. He played in one game this season and has missed the next seven with a calf injury. Johnson is an elite three-point shooter and offers length and versatility on the defensive end. Brooklyn’s next game is tonight on the road vs. the Celtics.