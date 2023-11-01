Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Nets Vs. Heat Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will be on the road to face the Miami Heat. The Nets are 1-2 this season with losses to the Cavaliers and Mavericks. Mikal Bridges and the Nets got their first win of the season on Monday night vs. Charlotte. Jimmy Butler and the Heat are 1-3 to start the 2023-24 season. 

The Heat won their first game of the season vs. Detroit, but have lost their last three in a row. Tyler Herro is leading the Heat with (25.2) points per game. For Brooklyn, Cam Thomas is leading the team with (33.0) points per game. Thomas is not the most well-known player, but he’s been making a name for himself to start the year. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Nets vs. Heat game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Nets vs. Heat

1. Ben Simmons Over 26.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-108) via BetOnline

Through Brooklyn’s first three games of the season, Ben Simmons is doing what he can to help the team win. His scoring is still not what it used to be, but the 27-year-old is still a great passer and an instinctive defender. Tonight, Brooklyn is on the road to face the Miami Heat. The Nets will need Simmons’ production if they want to win. He’s important for floor spacing and getting his teammates involved.

His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (26.5) vs. the Heat. The 2017-18 ROY has only gone over that number once this season, but it was in his last game. Simmons is getting used to the role he’ll be playing with the roster the Nets have assembled this season. To beat the Heat, Simmons is going to need to play stifling defense and continue to be aggressive himself on offense.

Bet Ben Simmons Over 26.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-108) @ BetOnline

2. Kevin Love Over 8.5 points @ (-110) via BetOnline

The veteran Kevin Love is in his 16th professional season, his second with the Miami Heat. Love has started in all three games he’s played in this season but is in a limited role. He’s averaging just over 20 minutes per game this season. However, Love is highly effective when he does play. He’s averaging (8.3) points and (8.0) rebounds per game.

Tonight, Love’s O/U for points is set at (8.5) vs. the Nets. The veteran PF has gone over that number in two of his three games played this season. With a few injuries the Heat are dealing with vs. Brooklyn, Love could be in for a bigger role tonight. He only played 18 minutes in Miami’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Bet Kevin Love Over 8.5 points (-110) @ BetOnline

3. Cam Thomas Over 2,5 assists @ (+117) via BetOnline

To start the 2023-24 season, Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas has been explosive on the offensive end. The 22-year-old showed signs of progression last season with the Nets and has carried it into this year. Over his first three games this season, he’s averaging (33.0) points per game. That is the third-best in the NBA right now after Steph Curry (33.5) and Luka Doncic (39.0).

Thomas is not afraid to create his own shot and is hitting (.614) percent of his shots to start the year. One thing Thomas does not do a lot of is pass the ball. However, he may have to do that tonight vs. the Heat. Miami has seen enough of a sample size to come up with a game plan on how to stop Thomas. If they do that, he may need to find his teammates more than he has over the first three games of the season,

Bet Cam Thomas Over 2.5 assists (+117) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
