The first two rounds of the 2023 NCAA Tournament are behind us, and the field for the Sweet 16 is set. The games will take place over the course of four days this coming weekend, and the intriguing matchups promise to bring plenty of excitement.

There will be plenty of continued action from the sports books, as it was anticipated that the US public would wager an incredible $15.5 billion over the course of the tournament.

Here are five of the most interesting proposition bets that are listed at BetOnline.

5 Best Prop Bets For This Weekend’s Sweet 16

Which Conference Will Win The Tournament?

Conference To Win Tournament Odds Play SEC +170 Big East +375 AAC +400

There is a team from the SEC remaining in three of the four regions. Arkansas is red-hot after defeated 1-seeded Kansas, and Tennessee has a great shot at advancing to the Elite 8. But the reason that the conference is the heavy favorite to win the tournament is obviously Alabama, who were the top overall seed in the entire field.

The Big East (+375) comes in at a distant second with Xavier, Creighton, and UConn still alive, and the AAC is +400 being represented only by Houston.

Championship: Houston/Alabama vs. Field

Alabama and Houston are the only two 1-seeds left, and they were thought to be the top two favorites heading into the tournament. They are considered the strongest teams remaining, and you can wager that one of them will be the victor over the other 14 remaining teams.

The “field” is favored, coming in with a line of -175, while picking one of the Cougars or Crimson Tide has favorable odds at +135.

Shown First During Gonzaga/UCLA Game?

Shown First On Broadcast Odds Play Suggs Buzzer Beater -300 Morrison Crying +200

Gonzaga vs. UCLA is one of those matchups that just keeps popping up in the NCAA Tournament, and the two have played some of the more memorable March Madness games over the last two decades.

You can bet on which infamous moment the CBS broadcast decides to replay first. Will it be the video of Adam Morrison crying after Gonzaga’s heartbreaking defeat in 2006? Or Jalen Suggs’ incredible overtime buzzer beater in the 2021 Final Four? The latter is the favorite, coming in at -200.

Highest Seed To Reach Final Four

This one is even with both lines coming in at -120 due to a spread being made.

There are 5 teams remaining in the Sweet 16 who are 6-seeds or lower, and some of them have a fighters chance at making a run. But there are the two number one seeds, along with UCLA, Gonzaga, Texas, Xavier, and Kansas State being 2 or 3 seeds.

There are also two 5-seeds in San Diego State and Miami, giving the “Under 5.5” the obvious edge.

Will A Sweet 16 Game Go Into Overtime?

There were no overtime games within the first two rounds of the tournament, and you can wager that that will continue into the rounds of 16 and 8.

The oddsmakers have the line set at -250 for “No” to the question whether a game will go into OT, and “Yes” is +170.