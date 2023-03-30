The Final Four is set to tip-off this weekend inside NRG Stadium in Houston, and we have one of the more random remaining fields of teams in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

The teams that are left are essentially void of any blue-blood representation. Both the San Diego State Aztecs and Miami Hurricanes will be playing in the first Final Fours in the history of their programs, both as 5-seeds. Both schools defeated 1-seeds in order to make it this far, though Miami had to go up against 2-seeded Texas, while SDSU drew Creighton, a 6-seed, in the Elite 8.

Can Anyone Knock Off UConn In This Year’s Final Four?

They’ll be joined by Florida Atlantic University, who will look to become the highest seed to ever win an NCAA Championship, and would surpass the 8-seeded 1985 Villanova Wildcats in the process. Their road to the Final Four hasn’t exactly been filled with adversity and games against dominant opponents, but they may have as good a shot as the other two of coming out of the pack with the victory.

And then there is UConn, who are familiar with the territory, having won three National Championships since 2004. They are the highest seed coming in with a 4 designation, and are going to be the heavy favorites headed into the weekend. As of Thursday, they were listed at -145, with SDSU coming in a distant second at +400.

3 Prop Bets For Saturday’s Final Four:

Here are some of the interesting proposition bets surrounding the Men’s Final Four:

Combined Cities Championships

Will any one of the four programs match championships with one of the professional teams in the city? You can bet that both the SDSU Aztecs are crowns National Champions combined with the San Diego Padres winning the World Series. That action comes in at a line of +2500.

A much further long shot would take place in the city of Miami, with both basketball teams making it to the top. Having both the Hurricanes and Heat to win championships has a designation of +45000.

Top Scorer In Final Four Games Odds Play Jordan Hawkins +325 Adama Sanogo +400 Isaiah Wong +550 Johnell Davis +575 Jordan Miller +600

Will Any Game Go To OT?

We have only had one tournament game go to overtime so far (Michigan State vs Kansas State in Sweet 16), and it doesn’t look as though the oddsmakers like the chances of either of the Final Four games ending regulation with the score tied. “No” comes in at -1000, with “Yes” at+550.

Most Points

Which player will be the top scorer amongst the four teams during Saturday’s games? Both of the favorites are UConn players, with Jordan Hawkins (+325) and Adama Sanogo (+400) leading the way. Isaiah Wong (+550), Johnell Davis (+575), and Jordan Miller (+750) round out the top-5.