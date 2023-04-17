NBA Playoffs: Warriors Slight Favorites For Game 2 Against Kings

One of the most exciting games of the first weekend of the 2023 NBA Playoffs took place between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, and they’ll go at it again on Monday night in Game 2.

There was plenty of hype and story lines surrounding the matchup, both on and off of the court. The Kings are playing in their first playoff series in 17 years against a team located not 100 miles away, and their head coach is a former Warriors assistant.

NBA Playoffs: Warriors Slight Favorites For Game 2

SACRAMENTO IS ROCKIN' FOR WARRIORS-KINGS 👑 🟣 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/q3ExsMWX5G — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023

On the court, it is a match up of two of the most exciting offenses that we have seen in recent memory. The Kings finished the regular season with the highest scoring average of any NBA team since 1984, while the Warriors offensive prowess is well known with Steph Curry at the helm.

Game 1 lived up to the hype. The score was kept close throughout, but the game nearly got away from the Kings when they went down by 10 points late in the third quarter. But Sacramento kept chipping away with hot shooting from De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Trey Lyles, and the Kings were able to win their first NBA playoff game since 2006.

"I'm very worried about the Golden State Warriors… De'Aaron Fox is special… He's unguardable. They cannot guard him… I looked at Sacramento last night and I was like this, 'Oh my lord.' I have been asleep on these brothers." 🗣️ Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/oROHpgiJVz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

The oddsmakers think that Game 2 on Monday will be another closely contested game. A majority of the sports books have the Warriors as favorites, but only slightly. The consensus is that Golden State will be favored by a single point, barring any late line movement. Taking the Kings money line will net you even money at +100.

Warriors Still Favored In Series, But Not By Much

As for how the series will shape up, the Warriors winning 4 games to 2 is the outright leader on the odds board. A Golden State victory in 6 games is listed at +240, with a seven game victory by the Warriors trails at +400.

But completely even with that 7 game series line is the opposite outcome. Having the Kings winning the series by a count of 4 to 3 is also +400.

The prices on the series itself have obviously evened out after the Kings’ big victory in Game 1. Sacramento entered the game Saturday as the biggest 3-seeded underdogs ever, with the Warriors coming in at -230 to advance past the first round.

That number for Golden State has dropped down to -160, while the Kings are sitting at an intriguing +140.

The NBA Playoffs will continue all week long, with Game 2 between the Kings and Warriors scheduled to be played on Monday evening.

