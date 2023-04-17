Betting

NBA Playoffs: Warriors Slight Favorites For Game 2 Against Kings

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 230324163236 sac kings celebrate 022423
rsz 230324163236 sac kings celebrate 022423

One of the most exciting games of the first weekend of the 2023 NBA Playoffs took place between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, and they’ll go at it again on Monday night in Game 2.

There was plenty of hype and story lines surrounding the matchup, both on and off of the court. The Kings are playing in their first playoff series in 17 years against a team located not 100 miles away, and their head coach is a former Warriors assistant.

NBA Playoffs: Warriors Slight Favorites For Game 2

On the court, it is a match up of two of the most exciting offenses that we have seen in recent memory. The Kings finished the regular season with the highest scoring average of any NBA team since 1984, while the Warriors offensive prowess is well known with Steph Curry at the helm.

Game 1 lived up to the hype. The score was kept close throughout, but the game nearly got away from the Kings when they went down by 10 points late in the third quarter. But Sacramento kept chipping away with hot shooting from De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Trey Lyles, and the Kings were able to win their first NBA playoff game since 2006.

The oddsmakers think that Game 2 on Monday will be another closely contested game. A majority of the sports books have the Warriors as favorites, but only slightly. The consensus is that Golden State will be favored by a single point, barring any late line movement. Taking the Kings money line will net you even money at +100.

Warriors Still Favored In Series, But Not By Much

As for how the series will shape up, the Warriors winning 4 games to 2 is the outright leader on the odds board. A Golden State victory in 6 games is listed at +240, with a seven game victory by the Warriors trails at +400.

But completely even with that 7 game series line is the opposite outcome. Having the Kings winning the series by a count of 4 to 3 is also +400.

Bet on Warriors -1 (-110) at BetOnline
The prices on the series itself have obviously evened out after the Kings’ big victory in Game 1. Sacramento entered the game Saturday as the biggest 3-seeded underdogs ever, with the Warriors coming in at -230 to advance past the first round.

That number for Golden State has dropped down to -160, while the Kings are sitting at an intriguing +140.

The NBA Playoffs will continue all week long, with Game 2 between the Kings and Warriors scheduled to be played on Monday evening.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz deaaron fox malik monk kings usa
Betting

LATEST Sports Books Rooting Against Kings And Lakers In NBA Playoffs

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11h
Steph Curry LeBron James
Betting
NBA Playoff Odds: Which California Team Will Advance The Furthest?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023

For the first time in NBA history, all three teams from California will be a part of the postseason. And of the bunch, the oddsmakers like the Golden State Warriors’…

LeBron James 5 640x430 1
Betting
LeBron James A First Round Underdog For First Time In His Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023

Betting on LeBron James over the last 20 years has usually been smart money. But his Los Angeles Lakers are the 7th seed in this year’s Western Conference standings, and…

rsz 230324163236 sac kings celebrate 022423
Betting
NBA Odds: One Bettor Could Win $10.3 Million On Sacramento Kings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
rsz i3
Betting
MLB Odds: Atlanta Braves Now World Series Favorites, Rays Are 4th
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 13 2023
rsz xpspxf6hcnavldnhciemvcjop4
Betting
NFL Odds: Odell Beckham Jr. Prop Bets For 2023 Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 13 2023
Creator Clash II IDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi Boxing
Betting
How To Bet On Creator Clash II iDubbbz vs Wassabi In USA – US Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 13 2023
Arrow to top