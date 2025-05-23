NBA

Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert has been a no-show through two games in the Western Conference Final

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves were on the road Thursday for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. Oklahoma City took Game 1, 114-88 on Tuesdyay evening. 

Minnesota struggled offensively in Game 1 vs. the Thunder, and the same was true in Game 2. Three of their five starters finished with less than double-digit points. That is not a winning recipe for the Timberwolves. Through two games in the WCF, Rudy Gobert has scored just seven points for Minnesota. Is it time for the Timberwolves to part ways with Gobert?

Rudy Gobert has been a no-show offensively for the Timberwolves in the WCF


After the 2021-22 season, the Utah Jazz traded big man Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. In return, the Jazz received four first-round draft picks, a 2026 first-round pick swap, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro. The Timberwolves went all-in on Gobert to be their starting center for the future. In three seasons with Minnesota, Rudy Gobert has helped the team make two straight appearances in the Western Conference Finals.

However, Minnesota lost 118-103 to the Thunder on Thursday and is down 2-0 in the series. Rudy Gobert is a dying breed of player in the modern NBA. The 32-year-old is a dominant force defensively and always has been. His skills offensively do not come close to what he can do on the other end of the court. Rudy Gobert is scoring his points in the pick-and-roll or grabbing a rebound and quickly putting a shot back up.

Through two games in the WCF, Gobert has scored seven points. Two points in Game 1 and five in Game 2. Rudy Gobert is never going to be a player who scores 20+ points nightly. However, he can be a double-double threat for Minnesota. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year only has one double-double in 12 playoff games in 2025. He did have nine rebounds in Game 2, but that means nothing if he cannot contribute on offense. Gobert and the Timberwolves are home for games 3 and 4. Can Rudy Gobert step up and be a threat on both ends of the court?

