The coaches for the All-Star game have been confirmed, as the Denver Nuggets’ Michael Malone will take charge of team LeBron for the exhibition match on the 19th of February.

Malone and his coaches at the Nuggets have secured their spot at the Al-star game this season, as the Nuggets’ staff will manage team LeBron in the All-Star game at the end of February.

The Nuggets have won 35 of their 51 games so far this year and sit top of the Western Conference having won more games than anyone else in the NBA except the Celtics.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/FFhLXAoxjZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 2, 2023

Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla is the other man lucky enough to coach in the All-Star game, as the Celtics coach will take charge of the opposition in team Giannis after 37 wins in 52 games this season.

Malone will be hoping that LeBron selects Nikola Jokic when the team is drafted on the day of the All-Star game, with the Denver coach getting a rare chance to face his star player if Giannis picks the 27-year old.

Coach Malone and staff are going to Utah! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/i90ie4obkr — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 2, 2023

Despite earning the prestigious title of coaching an All-Star game, Malone has assured everyone that he is fully focused on the Nuggets’ season above anything else.

“I say it every year and I told our players this. There’s some teams that are dying for the All-Star break and can’t wait to go to Cancun. No, we are keeping our eyes on the prize and we have to make sure we play all the way to the break.”

The All-Star game will take place in Salt Lake City at the Vivint Arena on the 19th of February, as team Giannis takes on team LeBron in what will be an all-time classic matchup.

Content You May Like