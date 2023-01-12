Basketball

Miami Heat rename arena to ‘The Arena’ following FTX collapse

Joe Lyons
The Miami Heat have renamed their home arena to ‘The Arena’ after failed cryptocurrency company FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, ending an intended 19-year sponsorship with the team.

A year ago, crypto company FTX was valued at $32bn but filed for bankruptcy protection on 11 November and it has been reported that over $8bn of customer’s funds are missing.

In March 2021, FTX acquired the naming rights to the arena for $135 million and the deal was approved by the NBA shortly after, before being officially renamed the FTX Arena in June.

The naming rights deal was fully terminated on Wednesday and the Heat will now play their home games at ‘The Arena’ until a new sponsorship can be found.

From 1999-2021, the arena was known as the American Airlines Arena where the Miami Heat won three NBA championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013 as Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh dominated the scene.

Miami Heat to play home games at ‘The Arena’ in 2023

The Miami Heat are enduring an up-and-down season in Florida, sitting with a 22-20 record and 8th place in the Eastern Conference despite being one game away from the NBA Finals in May.

Miami have three players averaging at least 20 points per game in Jimmy Butler (22.1), Bam Adebayo (21.4) and Tyler Herro (21.2) but have struggled to find a rhythm under Erik Spoelstra so far.

The departure of PJ Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers has hurt the Heat’s bench scoring, whilst Max Strus has not been able to offer the same impact as he has done in previous years alongside veteran Kyle Lowry.

According to NBA betting sites, Miami have the 14th-best odds to win the NBA championship at +40000 with BetOnline whilst Adebayo is a leading candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

