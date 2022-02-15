Messi v Real Madrid in numbers

Messi is set to renew hostilities with Real Madrid this evening and will be eager to get the best of his great foes once again.

As Lionel Messi gets ready to represent PSG in the biggest game of his career with the French giants, it is important to look at how the Argentine has done against a familiar foe.

At a time when Kylian Mbappé is announced with insistence in Madrid, PSG will no doubt want to prove to the French international that the Ile-de-France team has the makings of a future champion. But above all, after having reached the final and the semi-finals for the past two years, the Rouge-et-Bleu finally want to demonstrate that they can reach the Holy Grail, especially after their very flashy 2021 summer transfer window.

Moreover, among the stars recruited, PSG are really counting on a certain Lionel Messi to pass the Madrid obstacle. For the moment, the Argentinian is very far from his Blaugrana standards, with 7 goals and 8 assists in 20 matches in all competitions.

Suffice to say that the Pulga has brought in more financial benefits today than sporting performance. But did his performance against Lille LOSC signal at a possible awakening?

The Parisian leaders do not know it yet. On the other hand, they hope that their number 30 will regain his legendary effectiveness against the Merengues.

It’s quite simple, Messi has played 45 matches against Real Madrid in all competitions. 2 in the Champions League, 29 in La Liga, 8 in the Copa del Rey and 6 in the Spanish Super Cup.

His record? 19 wins, 11 draws and 15 losses. Rather balanced.

On the other hand, in terms of personal statistics, the Albiceleste international has often hurt the people of Madrid (26 goals, 14 assists). In Spain, Real Madrid were also the fifth team to have conceded the most goals by Messi, after Bilbao (29), Valencia (31), Atlético de Madrid (32) and Sevilla (38).

Those at PSG would definitely be rubbing their fingers in glee and hoping that the same Messi who tormented Madrid for over a decade turns up at Parc des Princes tonight.

