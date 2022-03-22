Messi to stay at PSG

Messi had been linked with a return to Barcelona but it appears that the veteran forward will stay put for now.

While PSG are going through a difficult period, the Lionel Messi case is still much talked about in Barcelona.

More than a player. In the eyes of FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi is a legend. For more than 20 years, the native of Rosario proudly wore the Blaugrana jersey. But after several years of good and loyal service and multiple trophies won, the Argentinian left Barca last summer with a heavy heart. At the end of the contract, the Pulga had not reached an agreement to extend and ended up at PSG.

Expected like the messiah, Messi was generally disappointing in his first year on French soil. If the statistics are okay with 7 goals and 10 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions, Leo Messi had accustomed us to better performances. Less influential and decisive, he no longer plays at the level which he’s known for.

And after the humiliation against Real Madrid in the Champions League, his future, like that of some of his teammates, has returned to the center of debate. The Catalan press quickly announced that Messi wanted to leave the French capital and return to Barcelona.

His father, Jorge, might have been active behind the scenes and reportedly multiplied the calls to the Blaugrana management. Some fans then began to dream of a return of the Argentine star. And they believed it even more after Xavi’s recent statements.

The new manager said at a press conference: “I think Messi is the best player in history and in the history of the club. The doors (of Barca) will always be open to him and as long as I am a coach, he could come every day to watch training or talk with the coach. As a club, we owe him a lot. He has a contract with PSG (until 2023,) and I can’t say much more.

And it appears that Joan Laporta is also not against the idea. But the Barca president is also not going to pay over the odds just to have Messi back.