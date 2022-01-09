Marseille news: Boubacar Kamara wants £150k-a-week contract from his next club

Premier League clubs West Ham and Newcastle United are reportedly targeting Boubacar Kamara who is currently on the books of Marseille.

The 22-year-old is an academy graduate of the Olympians who progressed through its ranks to earn his senior debut in December 2016 against Sochaux in a Coupe de la Ligue match.

So far, he has made 144 appearances across all competitions for the French outfit, with four goals and five assists to his name (stats from Transfermarkt).

The France Under-21 international has been an important member for Jorge Sampaoli’s side this season. He has clocked up 16 Ligue 1 appearances so far, earning a goal to his name.

His performances have attracted the attention of several clubs around Europe.

West Ham and Newcastle are said to be his admirers and are interested in securing his signature, as per The Sun.

However, it has been reported that the 22-year-old wants a huge £150k-a-week from his next club, which is said to be causing problems for the potential suitors.

The Magpies are interested in making a move but it is uncertain whether they would be willing to accept such massive demands of the player at this stage.

However, the Hammers could yet sneak in and would also be prepared to wait until the summer when he becomes a free agent.

There is no doubt that Kamara is a hugely talented defensive midfielder. He has proved his abilities in France and he has the ability to shine in the Premier League as well.