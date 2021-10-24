Paris Saint-Germain will look to pull further clear at the top of the table with a win over rivals Marseille in Ligue 1 this weekend.
Watch and bet on Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain live on Sunday, October 24th, 19:45 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.
Marseille are 3rd in the table with two defeats in their last three league games. PSG are in far better form as compared to Marseille and the home side will need a massive slice of luck to get something out of this game.
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain team news
Marseille possible starting lineup: Lopez; Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi, De la Fuente; Gerson, Payet; Milik
Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Herrera, Verratti, Gueye; Di Maria, Mbappe, Messi
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain form guide
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain from bet365:
Match-winner:
- Marseille – 4/1
- Draw – 10/3
- Paris Saint-Germain – 4/7
Total goals:
- Over 2.5 – 7/11
- Under – 6/4
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction
Prediction: PSG to win.
Get PSG to win at 4/7 with bet365
How to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Stream
- Go to Bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain live online from 19:45 pm BST on Sunday.
How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled