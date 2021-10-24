Paris Saint-Germain will look to pull further clear at the top of the table with a win over rivals Marseille in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain live on Sunday, October 24th, 19:45 pm (BST)

Marseille are 3rd in the table with two defeats in their last three league games. PSG are in far better form as compared to Marseille and the home side will need a massive slice of luck to get something out of this game.

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain team news

Marseille possible starting lineup: Lopez; Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi, De la Fuente; Gerson, Payet; Milik

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Herrera, Verratti, Gueye; Di Maria, Mbappe, Messi

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain form guide

Marseille are in poor form right now and they have failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions.

PSG, on the other hand, are in impressive form and they have secured five wins in their last six outings. They are also undefeated in 23 of their last 24 matches against Marseille in all competitions.

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain from bet365:

Match-winner:

Marseille – 4/1

Draw – 10/3

Paris Saint-Germain – 4/7

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 7/11

Under – 6/4

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction

PSG are the better team here and they have the momentum with them. They should be able to grind out a comfortable win away from home.

Prediction: PSG to win.

