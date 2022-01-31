West Ham United are looking to improve their defensive options before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from Goal.com, the Hammers have already submitted an £18 million bid for the Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer and it will be interesting to see if the two parties can finalise a move before Monday’s deadline.

It is no secret that the Hammers will have to tighten up at the back in order to challenge for Champions League football and signing the Croatian defender this month would be an excellent move for them.

The Hammers are within touching distance of the top four and a couple of intelligent signings in January could give them a great chance of securing Champions League football for next season.

The report from Goal adds that West Ham are long term admirers of the Croatian defender who turned down a move to the London Stadium last year, but he has had a change of heart now and he’s willing to join the Hammers.

It remains to be seen whether Marseille are prepared to sell their star defender at this stage of the season. The French club might struggle to bring in replacements on deadline day.

Caleta-Car has been an excellent defender for Marseille in the French league and he has the quality and technical ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The defender will add composure and aerial prowess at the back for West Ham.

The Croatian is excellent at playing out from the back and his long-range passing will add a new dimension to the West Ham attack.

The reported £18 million bid could look like a bargain if the 25-year-old manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.