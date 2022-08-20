Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool will be aiming to register a first win of the new Premier League campaign as the eternal rivalry returns for its latest iteration on Monday evening.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 8.68/1 with Virgin Bet

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 1: Salah to Score

Our first selection is, by and large, the first thing on most people’s bet builders involving Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah to score is almost a certainty given his stupendous record since arriving at Anfield, but none more so than against Manchester United.

In two meetings between these sides in the league last season, he scored five goals including a memorable hat trick at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 2: BTTS – NO

United have looked blunt in attack in their first two games, with their only goal coming courtesy of an own goal in their opener with Brighton.

Particularly in their most recent defeat against Brentford, a disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo personified the frustration rumbling throughout the team and the fanbase as they failed to generate any real clear cut chances.

Although Liverpool have looked uncharacteristically lacklustre at the back so far, they should have no trouble against a United side severely lacking in confidence.

🗣️ @_fabinhotavares feels there is no bigger @PremierLeague fixture than a meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United and is certain that his side are ready to make it three wins in a row at Old Trafford ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2022

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals

If both sides opening fixtures are any indication of how this may play out, we should be expecting goals. Across all four of Liverpool and United’s games so far there were over 2.5 goals.

This selection is further compounded by the fact that this feat has occurred in the last four consecutive meetings.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 4: Liverpool to Win

Rounding off our bet builder, we are expecting Liverpool to prevail as victors on Monday evening.

The Red Devils have only managed to win two of their last 10 meetings, half of which have been won by Liverpool including the last three in a row.

For all Liverpool’s shortcomings this season so far, they have the calibre to cause a disjointed United team some serious damage.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Manchester United 4/1 Draw 10/3 Liverpool 8/13

Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will of course be without Darwin Nunez after receiving a straight red card for head butting Joachim Andersen against Crystal Palace last time out, and Roberto Firmino will likely return to the side in his stead.

Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip all remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Manchester United may well be boosted by the return of Anthony Martial who was seen back in training this week – his pre-season performances highlighted a potentially lethal option for Erik Ten Hag.

Victor Lindelof remains their only injury concern.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream