Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

Updated

4 hours ago

on

United

Both Manchester United and Liverpool will be aiming to register a first win of the new Premier League campaign as the eternal rivalry returns for its latest iteration on Monday evening.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 8.68/1 with Virgin Bet

 

How to Claim Virgin Bet’s Betting Offer

How does £20 worth of free bets sound for Monday evening’s game? As a new customer of Virgin Bet, you can redeem yours within a matter of minutes.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  3. £20 in Free Bets is now yours.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 1: Salah to Score

Our first selection is, by and large, the first thing on most people’s bet builders involving Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah to score is almost a certainty given his stupendous record since arriving at Anfield, but none more so than against Manchester United.

In two meetings between these sides in the league last season, he scored five goals including a memorable hat trick at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 2: BTTS – NO

United have looked blunt in attack in their first two games, with their only goal coming courtesy of an own goal in their opener with Brighton.

Particularly in their most recent defeat against Brentford, a disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo personified the frustration rumbling throughout the team and the fanbase as they failed to generate any real clear cut chances.

Although Liverpool have looked uncharacteristically lacklustre at the back so far, they should have no trouble against a United side severely lacking in confidence.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals

If both sides opening fixtures are any indication of how this may play out, we should be expecting goals. Across all four of Liverpool and United’s games so far there were over 2.5 goals.

This selection is further compounded by the fact that this feat has occurred in the last four consecutive meetings.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 4: Liverpool to Win

Rounding off our bet builder, we are expecting Liverpool to prevail as victors on Monday evening.

The Red Devils have only managed to win two of their last 10 meetings, half of which have been won by Liverpool including the last three in a row.

For all Liverpool’s shortcomings this season so far, they have the calibre to cause a disjointed United team some serious damage.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder @ 8.68/1 with Virgin Bet

 

Manchester United vs Liverpool Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Manchester United 4/1
Draw 10/3
Liverpool 8/13

 

Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will of course be without Darwin Nunez after receiving a straight red card for head butting Joachim Andersen against Crystal Palace last time out, and Roberto Firmino will likely return to the side in his stead.

Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip all remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Manchester United may well be boosted by the return of Anthony Martial who was seen back in training this week – his pre-season performances highlighted a potentially lethal option for Erik Ten Hag.

Victor Lindelof remains their only injury concern.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

  • Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will show the game live from 6:30pm.
  • Kick off is scheduled for 8pm on Monday 23rd August.

 

