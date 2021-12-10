Manchester United news: Spanish giants want Cristiano Ronaldo return

Real Madrid are interested in a sensational reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo who is currently at Manchester United, according to Football Insider.

The 36-year-old came close to joining Manchester City in the summer but the Red Devils managed to secure a €14 million deal in the end.

The experienced forward penned a two-year contract at Old Trafford, with United also having the option to extend it for another year.

Despite his age, Ronaldo has been spectacular for the Red Devils this season.

The Portugal international has scored six goals and created two assists in 12 Premier League appearances. While he also notched six goals in five Champions League appearances for the Manchester side.

Real Madrid reportedly believe that an opportunity for a mid-season move for the forward has been created after the appointment of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

The Spanish giants are said to be monitoring the situation of the 36-year-old and could initiate a move in the January transfer window.

United’s new boss Ralf Rangnick is regarded as the godfather of gegenpressing. Some believe that the Portuguese superstar is not suitable to the high pressing game that Rangnick likes his team to play.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 from United in what was the most expensive association football transfer at that time.

His nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu was highly successful as he scored an incredible 450 goals from 438 matches.