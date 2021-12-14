Manchester United news: Red Devils keen to sign Boubacar Kamara

Manchester United are interested in signing Boubacar Kamara who is currently on the books of Marseille, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Ligue 1 side this season. He has clocked up 14 league appearances so far, scoring a goal in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).

The French footballer is an academy graduate of Marseille who progressed through its youth ranks to earn his senior debut in 2016 against Sochaux in a Coupe de la Ligue match.

So far, he has made 141 appearances across all competitions at the Stade Velodrome, with four goals and five assists to his name.

As per The Athletic, Manchester United are keen to sign the defensive midfielder on a free transfer in the summer.

His current contract at the club is set to expire in the summer and he looks increasingly likely to leave at the end of this campaign.

The 22-year-old is said to have little interest in extending his stay at the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, the Red Devils face competition for the signature of the defensive midfielder as Wolves and Newcastle United are also said to be keen on him.

United face the prospect of losing star player Paul Pogba to an elite club, with the Frenchman’s contract set to run out in the summer.

The Manchester side are said to have identified Boubacar Kamara as a replacement for Pogba.