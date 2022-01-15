Manchester City will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream

Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

The defending champions are currently 10 points clear at the top and they will be confident of picking up a comfortable home win here. Manchester City are in red hot form right now and they are coming into this game on the back of six consecutive wins across all competitions. However, they have a poor record against Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola’s side can make amends here. Chelsea have picked up four wins in their last six meetings against Manchester City and the Blues will be looking to pull off an upset and reduce the deficit with the league leaders. Chelsea have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six matches across all competitions and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points here. That said, the Blues have picked up just two wins in their last six league matches and they cannot afford to keep dropping points.

When does Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Manchester City vs Chelsea kicks off at 12:30 pm BST, on the 15th of January, at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Team News

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be without the services of Benjamin Mendy. Riyad Mahrez is away on AFCON duty and the Algerian international is set to miss out as well.

Manchester City predicted line-up vs Chelsea: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Jesus, Foden

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without the services of Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen due to injuries. Edouard Mendy is away on AFCON duty.

Chelsea predicted line-up vs Manchester City: Kepa; T. Silva, Rudiger, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

