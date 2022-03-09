Manchester City v Sporting CP Champions League Round of 16 Team News

Manchester City take on Sporting CP at the Etihad tonight with a healthy 5-0 lead over the Portuguese counterparts.

Manchester City know that they can slightly put their foot off the gas against Rubin Amorim’s side.

The Citizens absolutely walloped the Portuguese champions in the first leg in Lisbon, winning 5-0 on the night. Since then, City have run riot in the entire Premier League. At the weekend, they humiliated bitter rivals Manchester United at home, winning 4-1.

Pep Guardiola’s men were the dominant side throughout the encounter and it might be the same case tonight.

Manchester City Team News

Kyle Walker is serving the second of his three game suspension so the England international will be replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko. Joao Cancelo also misses out due to illness.

Ruben Dias missed the 4-1 win over United and the Portugal international remains unavailable.

Zack Steffen and Cole Palmer are still a few days away from returning to training.

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to be rested while Fernandinho could start in defense. Ilkay Gundogan is expected to be given a start in midfield.

Sporting CP Team News

Amorim will be without the services of Mattheus Nunes, Pedro Goncalves and Joao Palhinha due to injury alongside Daniel Braganca. Dario Essugo, a 16-year-old defender is likely to pair up with Manuel Ugarte.

Islam Slimani is set to lead the attack while Pablo Porro faces off against his parent club.