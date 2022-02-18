Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Mainz will be looking to get their season back on track with a home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night in the Bundesliga and here is how you can watch the game live.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

The home side are currently 9th in the league table and they have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches. Furthermore, they have failed to win any of their last six meetings against Bayer Leverkusen and this will be a tough encounter for them. The home side have been quite inconsistent this season and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and produce a match-winning performance here. Meanwhile, the visitors are on a winning run and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form against Mainz with a win away from home this weekend. Check out the best Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen betting offers Check out our Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

When does Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 18th of February, at MEWA Arena.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Mainz 05 team news

The home side will be without the services of Jeremiah St. Juste because of an injury.

Mainz 05 predicted line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Kohr, Martin; Lee; Onisiwo, Burkardt

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen are without Karim Bellarabi Andrey Lunev because of an injury. Mitchel Bakker is suspended for the away side.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up vs Mainz 05: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Andrich, Demirbay; Adli, Wirtz, Diaby; Schick