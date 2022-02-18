Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with an away win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Match Info Date: 18th February 2022

Kick-off: 19:30 pm BST, MEWA Arena.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The visitors are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive league wins and they will be confident of grinding out a positive away result here.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently third in the league table and they will look to secure their place in the top four with a vital win here.

Meanwhile, the home side have failed to win four of their last six league matches but they are unbeaten in their last two outings.

It will be interesting to see if Mainz can fix their poor head to head record against Bayer Leverkusen and pull off an important home win.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction: Mainz 05 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen @ 9/1 with BetUK.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Mainz have kept a clean sheet in their last four home matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet here.

Leverkusen have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches against Mainz. Bet on the visitors to keep a clean sheet here.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last six matches against Mainz. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/19.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen from BetUK:

Match-winner:

Mainz 05: 11/5 with BetUK

Draw: 11/4 with BetUK

Bayer Leverkusen: 23/20 with BetUK

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/19 with BetUK

Under: 39/29 with BetUK

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Free Bet

BetUK are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



