Football Betting Tips – Lille v Lyon preview & prediction

Stade Pierre-Mauroy will see Lille take on Lyon in what promises to be an exciting encounter between two Ligue 1 giants

Lille v Lyon Match Preview

Following a 3-1 Champions League win over VfL Wolfsburg, Lille will be hoping to use that for inspiration in a bid to climb higher up the Ligue 1 standings. Les Dogues were in great form against the Germans with Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David and Angle Gomes scoring a goal each.

Lille have not kept a clean sheet for ages and have let in six goals in their previous six games. But at the same time, the Mastiffs have not lost to Lyon in the league in their last 9 outings.

For Lyon though, things are not looking up a all. Following the team’s 2-2 draw with relegation contenders Girondins de Bordeaux, news arrived that sporting director Juninho will be leaving his role in a few weeks. Things have not looked up since then and the Rhone giants are struggling on all fronts now.

Peter Bosz job is also under threat and a few more bad results would mean the end of the Dutchman’s time at the club.

Lille v Lyon Team News

Lille have a fully fit squad to choose from but Benjamin Andre and Zeki Celik are one game away from suspension.

Jason Denayer is a long-term absentee due to a sprained ankle. Sinlary Diomande is also injured while cruciate ligament ruptures have put Jeff Reine-Adelaiide and Lenny Pintor on the shelf.

Lille possible starting lineup

Grbic, Fonte, Botman, Mandava, Celik, Sanches, Andre, Ikone, Gudmundsson, Yilmaz, David

Lyon possible starting lineup

Lopes, Lukeba, Denayer, Boateng, Mendes, Guimaraes, Gusto, Emerson, Auoar, Cherki, Paquieta

Lille v Lyon Match Prediction

Les Dogues have had the upper hand over their rivals from Rhone in recent years. Previous form and inability to keep a clean sheet means that Lyon might struggle to get the right result.

Predicted Final Score: Lille 2-1 Lyon

Best Bet: Lille to win at 11/8

