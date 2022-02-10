Liverpool will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win at home against Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream
Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview
Jurgen Klopp’s men are in red hot form right now and they have picked up four wins in a row across all competitions.
Furthermore, they have an excellent head to head record against Leicester City as well and they are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against the Foxes at Anfield.
Meanwhile, the visitors have failed to win four of their last six league matches and Brendan Rodgers will demand a strong performance from his players here.
Leicester City certainly have the squad to pull off an upset here but they’re lacking in form and confidence right now.
It will be interesting to see if the away side can step up and pull off a memorable victory here.
When does Liverpool vs Leicester City kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Liverpool vs Leicester City kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 10th of February, at Anfield Stadium.
Liverpool vs Leicester City Team News
Liverpool team news
Liverpool have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Leicester City team news
Leicester City will be without the services of Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Ryan Bertrand, Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans because of injuries.
Leicester City predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Schmeichel; Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Daka; Iheanacho