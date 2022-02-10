Liverpool will be looking to close in on the league leaders with a win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Match Info Date: 10th February 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, Anfield Stadium.
Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction
The Reds are coming into this game on the back of four wins and draw in their last five matches across all competitions and they will be fairly confident of grinding out all three points here.
Meanwhile, the Foxes are in disappointing form right now and they are coming into this game on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last three matches across all competitions.
Liverpool have won four of their last six meetings against Leicester City and they will be the firm favourites heading into this contest.
Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City @ 10/1 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Liverpool vs Leicester City Betting Tips
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 11 home matches against Leicester City. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 21 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Liverpool vs Leicester City betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 3/8.
Liverpool vs Leicester City Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool vs Leicester City from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Liverpool: 2/9 with Bet365
Draw: 11/2 with Bet365
Leicester City: 10/1 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 3/8 with Bet365
Under: 12/5 with Bet365
