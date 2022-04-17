Leicester Team News and Predicted Lineup against Newcastle

Leicester have been totally inconsistent this season but even then have a chance of winning some silverware.

However, the Foxes will now be focused on doing well in the Premier League following a historic win over PSV Eindhoven in the European Conference League. Brendan Rodgers’ side have a chance to lifting a piece of European silverware this season and will have a tough task when they take on AS Roma in the semifinals.

Nonetheless, league form is going to be important as well. This is where the Foxes have been woefully inconsistent. They registered a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend and are in ninth place in the league standings.

Leicester Team News

The visitors will be without Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward who are sidelined with long-term injuries. Jamie Vardy has missed quite a few games due to injury and could miss out once again.

Last summer’s signing from Lille Boubakry Soumare has been complaining of muscle soreness but is expected to return to the starting XI.

Patson Daka and Ayoze Perez could be handed starts while the same goes for Luke Thomas and James Justin.

Leicester Predicted Lineup against Newcastle

Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka