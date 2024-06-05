NBA

Lakers, Heat Among NBA Teams Monitoring Donovan Mitchell Situation

Anthony R. Cardenas
Donovan Mitchell joined the Cleveland Cavaliers before the start of the 2022 NBA season, and he has continued his All-Star level of productions during his two years with the franchise. There are rumors that have been swirling, however, about Mitchell’s future with the franchise and whether or not he’ll sign an extension, and more than just a couple of teams will be monitoring the situation for the next year.

NBA Contenders Will Be Interested In Donovan Mitchell

When he was a member of the Utah Jazz in 2020, Mitchell signed a five-year contract extension, one that ran through 2025 with a player option for 2025-26. The Cavaliers inherited that contract two years later, and obviously hoped that an extension for the star player was coming in the near future.

But given the rumors of his unhappiness, it is becoming an increasing possibility that Mitchell turns down any contract extension offers. And if he doesn’t sign this off-season, the thought is that the Cavaliers will look to trade him before free agency starts in 2025.

The trade market would be a robust one. According to NBA insider Sam Amico, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and New Orleans Pelicans will all be making an attempt to acquire Mitchell if he doesn’t extend.

Mitchell Has Made 5 Straight All-Star Appearances

Of the five teams that Amico listed in his article, four of them qualified for the postseason in 2023-24. The Nets, who didn’t, have some nice young pieces that could mesh well with Mitchell. The franchises that seem interested are either contenders or ones that feel that they are just a piece away from being one themselves.

The Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2024 NBA postseason, but fell to the eventual Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics in Round 2. Mitchell averaged nearly 30 points per in 10 playoff games this year, including a 50-point performance in Game 6 against the Magic. He did not play in the final two games against Boston due to injury.

Donovan Mitchell is set to take home over $34 million during the 2024-25 season, and the following year’s player option is worth north of $37 million.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
