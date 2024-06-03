NBA

Kristaps Porziņģis Could Hear Boos From Dallas Crowd During NBA Finals

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz bb1nsmvq
rsz bb1nsmvq

One of the biggest story lines entering the 2024 NBA Finals is the return of Kyrie Irving to the city of Boston. There promises to be animosity between the two sides starting with the first game on Thursday evening, and the boos directed at the player are predicted to be deafening.

Porziņģis Will Hear Boos During NBA Finals

But Irving isn’t the only player in the championship series who will be drawing the ire of opposing fans. Celtics’ big man Kristaps Porziņģis will be making a return to one of his former homes when the series shifts to Dallas, as he spent 2.5 seasons trying to make things work with Luka Dončić on the Mavericks.

Porzingis’ time in Dallas was mostly a failure. He was a solid scoring option at 20 points per game in his 134 contests, but the team couldn’t make it over the hump with him as their second fiddle, losing in the first round in both of his full seasons with the Mavericks.

Celtics Could Be At Full Strength For First Time Since April

There wasn’t the type of bad blood between Porziņģis and the fan base that we have seen on the other side with Kyrie Irving, but the Dallas crowd will still likely be unfriendly, at least according to Chandler Parsons’ predictions on FanDuel TV.

Don’t get it twisted, they do not like Porzingis in Dallas. Luka did not like playing with him, there is an actual beef there. Every time he gets the ball, he’s getting booed.

There have been questions surrounding Porzingis and his availability for the upcoming NBA Finals. The big man for the Celtics hasn’t played since Game 4 of the first round series against the Miami Heat, which took place well over a month ago. Boston will have enjoyed 9 full days off by the time Game 1 of the championship series rolls around on Thursday, which should have given Porziņģis ample time to recover, as there were rumors that he was thinking about a return during the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics will be listed as the favorites, both for Game 1 and for the series overall. The spread for the first game is currently sitting at 6.5 points in favor of the home team, and the designation on the series is listed at -210.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks pic
NBA

LATEST League insiders believe New York’s Isaiah Hartenstein could receive up to $100 million in free agency

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 31 2024
Mavs WCF champs pic
NBA
Do the Mavericks have what it takes to upset the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 31 2024

For the second time in the last three seasons, the Dallas Mavericks finished with 50 or more wins. Additionally, the team has made the Western Conference Finals in two of…

Dereck Lively Mavs pic
NBA
Mavericks’ Dereck Lively has a 50/50 chance to play in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 30 2024

Before the 2024 playoffs began, not many analysts picked the Dallas Mavericks to be in the Conference Finals. Dallas won the first round and the conference semi-finals in six games….

Timberwoles big 3 pic
NBA
Minnesota is facing elimination again in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals vs. Dallas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 30 2024
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic 1
NBA
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis is ‘ramping up’ in hopes to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 29 2024
Bronny James draft combine pic
NBA
Bronny James is staying in the 2024 Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 29 2024
rsz gettyimages 2154325774
NBA
Minnesota’s Two Stars Help Timberwolves Stave Off Elimination In Game 4
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2024
Arrow to top