New Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson is glad to be on a new team next year – saying that he feels ‘wanted again’ after being traded from the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson Back To Himself

Klay Thompson was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason, ending an iconic 13 years with the Warriors where he secured four championships and an NBA legacy.

It was clear to see Thompson’s frustration in his last season with the Warriors and the 34-year-old seems much happier now he has moved on to greener pastures.

“Coming here [to Dallas] is just such a fresh start,” Thompson said.

“I’m very grateful for my time at Golden State, but I just felt like moving on could just re-energize me, and do something special for the rest of my career.” Klay Thompson speaks during his press conference 🗣 (via WFAA/YT)pic.twitter.com/vnYM2PTtD4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 9, 2024

“Feeling just wanted again, like I bring great value… It just gets me excited to go out there and even work out after this press conference and get shots up.”

Klay’s time with the Warriors ended in disappointing fashion, with Golden State putting up no fight against the Kings in the play-in match. Klay himself went 0/10 from the field in his final Warriors game and the team failed to even make the playoffs for the first time in three years.

The Mavericks were of course the best team in the West last season, as they won the Conference finals to make the NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics eventually breezed past them in five games.

A lot of Klay’s problems in the Bay Area over the last two years have been due to his struggles with injury, as he basically missed 2019-2021 with knee and achilles issues.

Should Klay be able to keep fit for all of next year, he could be the final missing piece to bring Dallas its second championship and first since 2011.

The Mavericks already have 13 All-Star appearances on their roster between the two star players and with Klay joining Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, the Mavericks could pose a serious threat to the West again in 2024.