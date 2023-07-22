Kim Kardashian Parties With Sister’s Ex After Seeing Lionel Messi

The stars were out in full force on Friday night in Miami in order to see the world’s most popular athlete take the field in the United States for the first time. Lionel Messi made his long awaited debut for Inter Miami CF in front of a packed crowd that included some A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian Watches Messi, Mingles With Tristan Thompson

I’m crying 💀💀 Kim kardashian had no idea what was going on when Messi scored pic.twitter.com/Af5AwUofrH — John (@iam_johnw) July 22, 2023

The game lived up to the hype, especially in the final moments. Messi entered the game in the 54th minute, and Inter played to a 1-1 tie when their new star had a chance at a free kick to win the game in extra minutes. He nailed the shot, sending the crowd into a frenzy and giving his team a victory in his first game.

But it was Messi Madness long before the dramatic finish. Stars like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and David and Victoria Beckham were all present, but Kardashian, and her children, stole some of the spotlight.

In an interview during the action, Kim K alluded to the fact that her kids are huge soccer fans and that she will be taking them to games throughout the summer. The little ones were given the gift of a lifetime after the action when they received an Inter jersey signed by Messi himself. The image was posted all over sports social media.

LeBron James, Serena Williams, And Others In Attendance

Lebron James, Tom Brady, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian all fanboying and trying to get a glimpse of the greatest of all time. What an iconic f*cking photo. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BxDnr4DZQ9 — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 22, 2023

But the fun for Kim Kardashian didn’t stop when the game was over (she was actually looking down at her phone when Messi scored the game-winner). She was photographed hitting some of the top nightlife spots in Miami with Tristan Thompson, who is well known for being the ex-boyfriend of Kardashian’s sister.

Many of the athletes and stars mentioned were sitting in roughly the same general area for at least some of the game. It was certainly interesting to see some of the elite celebrities with their cell phones out and taking video of another star. But that is the immediate impact of Lionel Messi, who continues to be the world’s most popular athlete despite being in a new location.

The next two games for Inter will be played at home, as they will take on Atlanta on Tuesday and Charlotte next Sunday.

