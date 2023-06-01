Harry Kane, revered England soccer captain, has recently revealed his dreams of trading the round ball for the oblong one, aiming for a second career in the NFL. This English star, heralded for his prowess on the Premier League fields, is set on pursuing the path of a placekicker once his soccer boots are hung up.

Kane’s words have stirred up excitement among sports enthusiasts, but his journey to the NFL could prove as challenging as a Hail Mary pass. This proposed career pivot has cast light on the broader question: How have other sports stars fared when venturing into the realm of professional American football?

How Other Athletes Fared Switching Codes to the NFL

The NFL has always held a certain allure for athletes from other sports. Indeed, numerous sportspeople from diverse disciplines have attempted to transition into the NFL, with varying degrees of success.

Take, for instance, the story of Australian rugby league player Jarryd Hayne (who, by the way, is now in jail). Hayne made headlines in 2015 when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. However, he only managed to eke out a brief, eight-game career before his NFL dreams dimmed. Hayne’s experience reflects the steep learning curve and fierce competition that comes with tackling the NFL.

Alternatively, consider the case of former NBA star Nate Robinson. Despite showcasing impressive athleticism and a fierce determination, Robinson’s NFL aspirations never made it past the tryout phase. This tale serves as a stark reminder that physical prowess alone doesn’t secure a spot on the NFL roster.

Indeed, the path from other sports to the NFL is not a clear-cut one. Yet, the inherent difficulties do not discount the possibility of success.

Take Antonio Gates as an example. Gates, originally a college basketball player, transitioned into football and became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL. His journey highlights that while the road may be fraught with challenges, success is achievable with the right blend of talent, determination, and adaptability.

Can Harry Kane Just Rock Up and Kick?

So, what could this mean for Harry Kane?

On paper, Kane’s transition might seem more plausible. As a soccer player, he is accustomed to the art of kicking – a skill essential to his proposed NFL role. Yet, it is important to remember that NFL kicking is a distinct discipline, demanding precision, power, and unique technical skill. Additionally, the pressure of delivering match-winning kicks in high-stakes NFL games is a world away from scoring goals on a soccer field.

He does have form for blasting the ball over the bar though. Just see this penalty against France in a World Cup Quarter Final.

At present, Kane’s NFL aspirations remain just that – aspirations. His contract with Tottenham isn’t due for completion until 2024, and potential soccer transfers loom on the horizon. Yet, the flame of his NFL dream continues to burn bright.

In the grand scheme of things, the odds may seem stacked against Kane. Nevertheless, if history has taught us anything, it’s that the NFL is a place where miracles happen, and the improbable can become reality. As fans, we can only sit back and watch as Kane’s ambitious journey unfolds. It promises to be an intriguing tale, whether he soars to great heights or faces the sobering reality of the NFL’s ruthlessness.

