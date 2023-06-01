Soccer

Kicking it in the NFL: Harry Kane’s Dreams and Other Athletes’ Experiences

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
1003799571
1003799571

Harry Kane, revered England soccer captain, has recently revealed his dreams of trading the round ball for the oblong one, aiming for a second career in the NFL. This English star, heralded for his prowess on the Premier League fields, is set on pursuing the path of a placekicker once his soccer boots are hung up.

Kane’s words have stirred up excitement among sports enthusiasts, but his journey to the NFL could prove as challenging as a Hail Mary pass. This proposed career pivot has cast light on the broader question: How have other sports stars fared when venturing into the realm of professional American football?

How Other Athletes Fared Switching Codes to the NFL

The NFL has always held a certain allure for athletes from other sports. Indeed, numerous sportspeople from diverse disciplines have attempted to transition into the NFL, with varying degrees of success.

Take, for instance, the story of Australian rugby league player Jarryd Hayne (who, by the way, is now in jail). Hayne made headlines in 2015 when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. However, he only managed to eke out a brief, eight-game career before his NFL dreams dimmed. Hayne’s experience reflects the steep learning curve and fierce competition that comes with tackling the NFL.

Alternatively, consider the case of former NBA star Nate Robinson. Despite showcasing impressive athleticism and a fierce determination, Robinson’s NFL aspirations never made it past the tryout phase. This tale serves as a stark reminder that physical prowess alone doesn’t secure a spot on the NFL roster.

Indeed, the path from other sports to the NFL is not a clear-cut one. Yet, the inherent difficulties do not discount the possibility of success.

Take Antonio Gates as an example. Gates, originally a college basketball player, transitioned into football and became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL. His journey highlights that while the road may be fraught with challenges, success is achievable with the right blend of talent, determination, and adaptability.

Can Harry Kane Just Rock Up and Kick?

So, what could this mean for Harry Kane?

On paper, Kane’s transition might seem more plausible. As a soccer player, he is accustomed to the art of kicking – a skill essential to his proposed NFL role. Yet, it is important to remember that NFL kicking is a distinct discipline, demanding precision, power, and unique technical skill. Additionally, the pressure of delivering match-winning kicks in high-stakes NFL games is a world away from scoring goals on a soccer field.

He does have form for blasting the ball over the bar though. Just see this penalty against France in a World Cup Quarter Final.

At present, Kane’s NFL aspirations remain just that – aspirations. His contract with Tottenham isn’t due for completion until 2024, and potential soccer transfers loom on the horizon. Yet, the flame of his NFL dream continues to burn bright.

In the grand scheme of things, the odds may seem stacked against Kane. Nevertheless, if history has taught us anything, it’s that the NFL is a place where miracles happen, and the improbable can become reality. As fans, we can only sit back and watch as Kane’s ambitious journey unfolds. It promises to be an intriguing tale, whether he soars to great heights or faces the sobering reality of the NFL’s ruthlessness.

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
westhamazalkmaarcrowdbrawl
Soccer

LATEST WATCH: West Ham Players Defend Friends and Family from AZ Alkmaar Fans in Wild Soccer Crowd Brawl

Author image David Evans  •  May 19 2023
arsenal fan v newcastle
Soccer
WATCH: Premier League Crowd Fight as Arsenal Fan in Newcastle Section Sparks Massive Soccer Brawl
Author image David Evans  •  May 8 2023

Sunday’s Premier League showdown between Newcastle United and Arsenal took an unexpected turn when a violent crowd brawl erupted in the stands. The match at St. James’ Park saw tempers…

Football ACCA Tips Lionel Messi
Soccer
Lionel Messi’s $400M Deal: Set to Earn $264M More Than Ronaldo and Become World’s Highest-Paid Athlete
Author image David Evans  •  May 4 2023

Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with a Saudi Arabian team over a deal worth a jaw-dropping $400 million per year, according to a tweet from Joe…

gareth bale thumbs up
Soccer
Wrexham Owner Rob McElhenney Attempts to Woo Welsh Soccer Legend Gareth Bale Out of Retirement
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 25 2023
pulisicuclwinner
Soccer
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Considers Champions League Final in the USA
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 25 2023
wrexham fc
Soccer
Chelsea and Wrexham Bring Star Power as Soccer Comes to Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill This Summer
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 21 2023
andy robertson elbow
Soccer
Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis Under Investigation for Elbowing Liverpool’s Andy Robertson in Soccer Brawl
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 10 2023
Arrow to top