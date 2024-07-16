USA basketball looked sloppy on Monday in an Olympic warmup against Australia, but despite mistakes at both ends of the court Steve Kerr’s super team just edged a victory.

Work To Do For USA Basketball Olympic Team

Although they just got over the line against Australia on Monday, there was plenty to work on for USA basketball team ahead of their Olympic games opener against Serbia at the end of July.

Turnovers were a huge issue for the USA in the second half and after losing the ball 18 times, it was clear to see the team hasn’t really gelled together yet.

USA basketball had 15 turnovers against Canada last week in another warmup and it is one area of the team’s game that Steve Kerr is keen to nail down.

“Third quarter, we started turning the ball over,” Kerr said.

“We gave up a ton of points at the basket. Back cuts, offensive boards and so, the game shifted. It’s a good lesson for us. Better to learn that lesson now than later. And this will be a good tape for us to watch. But I give Australia a ton of credit. They were great. They fought. They were really physical. Took it to us in the last quarter and a half and really made it a game.”

Australia went on an impressive run in the second half to cut the deficit down to just six points by the final quarter, after being down as many as 16 in the first half.

Devin Booker saved the USA late on with an impressive run of scoring off the bench and it is the depth in their roster that Steve Kerr believes will bring an Olympic gold medal back to the US.

Devin Booker today: 16 Points

3 Rebounds

2 Assists

4/7 FGM

7/7 FTM pic.twitter.com/rH2vVDwZgm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 15, 2024

“The strength of our team is our depth and we have to utilize our depth,” Kerr said.

“We have to adapt pretty quickly, in a couple of weeks. It takes a little time to become a team. We will get there. This is a good lesson for us. Better to learn that lesson now than later.”

Anthony Davis led the scoring with a 17 point double double and 14 rebounds. Anthony Edwards also enjoyed a good game with 14, while Devin Booker scored 16 points, going 7/7 from the field.

The USA will continue their Olympic warmups in Abu Dhabi this week, with their second showcase fixture against Serbia on Wednesday.