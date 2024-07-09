Basketball

Kevin Durant Day-To-Day With Calf Injury But Expects To Still Play For Team USA In Olympics Warmups

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Kevin Durant Team USA pic
Kevin Durant Team USA pic

USA basketball are preparing for the summer Olympics in Paris which get underway later this month but ahead of the games, Kevin Durant has been troubled by a Calf issue.

Kevin Durant Calf Problems

Kevin Durant hasn’t been taking part in the latest team USA scrimmages, as the 14 time All-Star has struggled with a calf injury that has kept him off the court.

Although he has been forced to sit out of training, Durant’s coaching staff and his teammates have made it clear that the injury is nothing to be too concerned about and he shouldn’t miss out on any games.

USA basketball head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Durant today: “He [Durant] is day-to-day, We’re just going to show an abundance of caution.

“I think he tweaked it a few days before he got here. It’s not bad. He’s assuring me that it’s not bad. We’re just going to be really careful and smart and take it day by day and go from there.” Kerr said.

The USA have four warmup games in July ahead of the Olympics at the end of the month, with the roster travelling to Las Vegas to kick things off with arguably their toughest preparation game against Canada.

Durant’s Phoenix and USA teammate Devin Booker spoke on his compatriot’s fitness following the scrimmage on Monday, saying that he was cutting a frustrated figure.

“He’s frustrated that he [Durant] can’t be out there with us.”

After a short trip to Vegas the team will go further abroad, with games against Australia and Serbia in Abu Dhabi followed by Germany and South Sudan in London.

Kevin Durant should be back in action before the warmup games are over and with no timeline on his injury, the Phoenix Suns star is hoping to be back in the action soon.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
