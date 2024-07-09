USA basketball are preparing for the summer Olympics in Paris which get underway later this month but ahead of the games, Kevin Durant has been troubled by a Calf issue.

Kevin Durant Calf Problems

Kevin Durant hasn’t been taking part in the latest team USA scrimmages, as the 14 time All-Star has struggled with a calf injury that has kept him off the court.

Although he has been forced to sit out of training, Durant’s coaching staff and his teammates have made it clear that the injury is nothing to be too concerned about and he shouldn’t miss out on any games.

USA basketball head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Durant today: “He [Durant] is day-to-day, We’re just going to show an abundance of caution.

“I think he tweaked it a few days before he got here. It’s not bad. He’s assuring me that it’s not bad. We’re just going to be really careful and smart and take it day by day and go from there.” Kerr said.

The USA have four warmup games in July ahead of the Olympics at the end of the month, with the roster travelling to Las Vegas to kick things off with arguably their toughest preparation game against Canada.

Kevin Durant last Olympics: 20.7 PPG

5.3 RPG

53/38/91% Team USA's all-time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/DMXUG9DWlF — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 8, 2024

Durant’s Phoenix and USA teammate Devin Booker spoke on his compatriot’s fitness following the scrimmage on Monday, saying that he was cutting a frustrated figure.

“He’s frustrated that he [Durant] can’t be out there with us.”

After a short trip to Vegas the team will go further abroad, with games against Australia and Serbia in Abu Dhabi followed by Germany and South Sudan in London.

Kevin Durant should be back in action before the warmup games are over and with no timeline on his injury, the Phoenix Suns star is hoping to be back in the action soon.