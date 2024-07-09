Projected number one pick for the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg, has turned heads at the team USA Olympic Games camp despite being only 17-years-old.

Cooper Flagg Impresses At USA Camp

Cooper Flagg was selected as one of the lucky few to take part in team USA’s training camp ahead of the Olympic Games later this summer and he has certainly turned heads in early scrimmages.

Flagg’s role is one of many players trying to give the USA stars a challenging workout ahead of the games which get underway at the end of July.

Although there was plenty of NBA stars on the select team, it was Flagg who was making the biggest plays during the scrimmage on Monday.

Cooper Flagg recovers for the slam 💪 Select Team vs. National Team Scrimmage 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IXbb9vDrgK — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 7, 2024

Flagg’s fearlessness was admirable over the weekend and as he returned home he spoke to USA Today, speaking about what makes him so calm coming up against the biggest stars.

“It just comes from my mindset,” he said when asked by USA TODAY.

“Once the ball goes up, I’m just trying to win at all times, so I’m just a competitor and that’s what it boils down to. It’s a little bit of adjustment being on the court with them, but at the same time, I’m just playing basketball and just trying to win.”

Flagg’s competitive nature was clear from the off and it wasn’t just online where people were reacting to the prospect’s game, as many of his opponents were full of praise following the scrimmage.

“It was just an honor to come out here and compete,” Flagg said post-game. “Every one of them reached out to me. They’ve all been very welcoming. Told me to keep working and stay confident.”

Flagg is projected as the number one pick in the 2025 NBA draft and with a year ahead at Duke the 17-year-old is one of the most promising prospects set to come into the league.