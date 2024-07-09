Basketball

Duke Future Star Cooper Flagg Turns Heads In Team USA Olympic Games Scrimmage

Olly Taliku
Projected number one pick for the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg, has turned heads at the team USA Olympic Games camp despite being only 17-years-old.

Cooper Flagg Impresses At USA Camp

Cooper Flagg was selected as one of the lucky few to take part in team USA’s training camp ahead of the Olympic Games later this summer and he has certainly turned heads in early scrimmages.

Flagg’s role is one of many players trying to give the USA stars a challenging workout ahead of the games which get underway at the end of July.

Although there was plenty of NBA stars on the select team, it was Flagg who was making the biggest plays during the scrimmage on Monday.

Flagg’s fearlessness was admirable over the weekend and as he returned home he spoke to USA Today, speaking about what makes him so calm coming up against the biggest stars.

“It just comes from my mindset,” he said when asked by USA TODAY.

“Once the ball goes up, I’m just trying to win at all times, so I’m just a competitor and that’s what it boils down to. It’s a little bit of adjustment being on the court with them, but at the same time, I’m just playing basketball and just trying to win.”

Flagg’s competitive nature was clear from the off and it wasn’t just online where people were reacting to the prospect’s game, as many of his opponents were full of praise following the scrimmage.

“It was just an honor to come out here and compete,” Flagg said post-game. “Every one of them reached out to me. They’ve all been very welcoming. Told me to keep working and stay confident.”

Flagg is projected as the number one pick in the 2025 NBA draft and with a year ahead at Duke the 17-year-old is one of the most promising prospects set to come into the league.

 

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
