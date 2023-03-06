Shohei Ohtani is one of the rarest talents that we have seen in the MLB in some time, and there is a good chance that he takes those skills elsewhere sometime soon.

He has been one of the premier players in the game over the last couple of years. The hitter/pitcher won the AL MVP in 2021 and was named to the All-MLB First AND Second teams in each of the last two seasons. He is the far and away favorite to win MVP again in 2023, and yet it seems as though the Los Angeles Angels may be parting ways with the superstar.

Betting Odds: Shohei Ohtani Could Land With Mets, Cubs

The team has long struggled to put together a winning team, despite having two of the most generational talents on their roster at the same time. The two players that are favored to win the AL MVP are both members of the Angels in Ohtani and Mike Trout, and yet the team is predicted to finish with a .500 record.

Ohtani will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, and he is owed $30 million on the final year of his contract. There are plenty of rumors saying that he will test the waters on the open market, and there are odds on which his next team will be, if not the Angels.

The team that has made the most noise on the player acquisition market and is scheduled to have the highest payroll in MLB history (by a long shot) is the favorite to land Ohtani. The New York Mets have a +300 designation to acquire the superstar, easily the lowest number on the board. They already have hundreds of millions of dollars owed to their players over the next few years, but apparently adding Ohtani to that mix is the most likely thing to happen.

Coming in at +500 is the Chicago Cubs, who find themselves in the thick of a rebuild and could use the big bat in their lineup and arm in their rotation to fill two needs at once. The New York Yankees are always a threat to sign a star, and they are listed at +600. Tied with them are the San Diego Padres, who are something of a “Mets West” in their recent efforts to acquire big names.

Rounding out the top 5 would be the cross-town Los Angeles Dodgers, who are similarly always a threat to nab the big name. The Braves, Cardinals, and Blue Jays are the teams listed next, but are all long shots at this point.

