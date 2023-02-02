Boxing

Katie Taylor Set For Boxing Rematch With Amanda Serrano In Ireland In May

Katie Taylor looks like she could finally be set for a homecoming fight in Ireland this summer. It has been rumoured that the 3Arena in Dublin will take centre stage for Taylor’s highly anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano on May 20th. Provided Serrano wins her fight this weekend, the rematch with the undisputed lightweight world champion will happen next.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 Set For Dublin In May

Katie Taylor is finally set for a homecoming bout in Ireland in the summer. It looks like Taylor could face former foe Amanda Serrano in a highly anticipated rematch at the 3Arena in Dublin on May 20th.

The Irish boxing superstar and Serrano battled it out over ten compelling rounds in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden. Taylor won a tight split decision over the Puerto Rican in a fight that was billed one of the best fights of the year. The fight also made history being the first ever female fight to headline at the famous MSG.

Now, it looks like Katie Taylor is set for a homecoming fight in Ireland in the summer. ‘KT’ hasn’t fought in Ireland since early 2016 as an amateur, and certainly deserves to have a professional fight in her home country.

It had been hoped that Croke Park would stage this highly anticipated undisputed lightweight rematch. However, due to the GAA season running during the summer, negotiations fell through. The Aviva Stadium was also considered for a potential homecoming venue for Taylor, but that was also a non-runner due to the final of rugby’s European Champions Cup taking place at the stadium on the same day as Taylor’s bout.

Amanda Serrano is in action this weekend in a featherweight undisputed clash against Erika Cruz Hernandez at Madison Square Garden. Taylor will be ringside for the fight, and provided Serrano wins, their mouth-watering rematch will be set up for the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday 20th May.

Eddie Hearn: ‘So Frustrating We Couldn’t Deliver Croke Park Fight’

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for the MMA Hour, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed his frustration at not being able to finalise a deal for the Croke Park fight for Katie Taylor.

The Matchroom Boxing chief promised the 36-year-old a homecoming fight in Ireland, but is frustrated it couldn’t be made for Croke Park this time around:

The cost of hire, the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium. It’s unbelievable.

“It’s a business. Ultimately, Katie Taylor has her financial demands for this fight. So does Amanda Serrano and we want to make sure we deliver on that.

“But we’re so far out on the possibility with the cost of running that show and we’re out of time in terms of delivering that date to the broadcaster so we’ve got to move.

“I promised Katie Taylor would be in Ireland for her next fight. It will be the most sensational atmosphere wherever we are but we’ll see what happens then.”

Taylor will likely go into the contest as the betting favorite with the best sports betting apps in the US. This is due to the Connecticut resident winning the first fight back in April 2022 by split decision.

However, write Serrano off at your peril. The former five-weight world champion is more than capable of pulling off the upset. Backing her as the underdog with the best offshore betting sites could be a great wager when the pair meet for the second time in Dublin in May.

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
