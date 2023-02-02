Katie Taylor looks like she could finally be set for a homecoming fight in Ireland this summer. It has been rumoured that the 3Arena in Dublin will take centre stage for Taylor’s highly anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano on May 20th. Provided Serrano wins her fight this weekend, the rematch with the undisputed lightweight world champion will happen next.

The Irish boxing superstar and Serrano battled it out over ten compelling rounds in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden. Taylor won a tight split decision over the Puerto Rican in a fight that was billed one of the best fights of the year. The fight also made history being the first ever female fight to headline at the famous MSG.

Now, it looks like Katie Taylor is set for a homecoming fight in Ireland in the summer. ‘KT’ hasn’t fought in Ireland since early 2016 as an amateur, and certainly deserves to have a professional fight in her home country.

It had been hoped that Croke Park would stage this highly anticipated undisputed lightweight rematch. However, due to the GAA season running during the summer, negotiations fell through. The Aviva Stadium was also considered for a potential homecoming venue for Taylor, but that was also a non-runner due to the final of rugby’s European Champions Cup taking place at the stadium on the same day as Taylor’s bout.

Amanda Serrano is in action this weekend in a featherweight undisputed clash against Erika Cruz Hernandez at Madison Square Garden. Taylor will be ringside for the fight, and provided Serrano wins, their mouth-watering rematch will be set up for the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday 20th May.

Eddie Hearn: ‘So Frustrating We Couldn’t Deliver Croke Park Fight’

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for the MMA Hour, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed his frustration at not being able to finalise a deal for the Croke Park fight for Katie Taylor.

The Matchroom Boxing chief promised the 36-year-old a homecoming fight in Ireland, but is frustrated it couldn’t be made for Croke Park this time around:

“The cost of hire, the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium. It’s unbelievable.

“It’s a business. Ultimately, Katie Taylor has her financial demands for this fight. So does Amanda Serrano and we want to make sure we deliver on that.

“But we’re so far out on the possibility with the cost of running that show and we’re out of time in terms of delivering that date to the broadcaster so we’ve got to move.

“I promised Katie Taylor would be in Ireland for her next fight. It will be the most sensational atmosphere wherever we are but we’ll see what happens then.”

