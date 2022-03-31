Juventus find Dybala replacement

With Paulo Dybala set to leave them this summer, Juventus have set their sights on Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus after seven years at the club. The Argentina international is heading for a free Old Lady departure, after unsuccessful negotiations. The number 10 of Juve will be a wanted man this summer and has been linked with the likes of Atlético Madrid, PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Bianconeri did not give in to the player’s demands because of the their financial situation, which they have been plagued by for several years. In addition, Juve have only recently signed Dusan Vlahovic in a move that has had a strong impact on the club’s accounts.

Indeed, the leaders of the club could not offer Dybala a lucrative contract according to information from the Gazetta dello sport. The departure of the former Palermo player will therefore make it possible to reduce the club’s payroll.

According to the Italian press, Juventus would like to sign Spanish international winger Marco Asensio. The player is no longer in the odor of holiness at Real Madrid and has still not extended his contract with the current La Liga leaders which expires in June 2023.

Asensio a perfect replacement for Dybala

Marco Asensio believes that he is not judged at his fair value at the Bernabeu and sees himself even more threatened by the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Spanish capital. Juve see him as an ideal successor to Paulo Dybala. Especially since the contractual situation of Marco Asensio would facilitate a transfer to Italy.

The three-time Champions League winner is definitely a good replacement. He is still young and has a significant margin for improvement, so he could be a good replacement for Paulo Dybala at Juventus. The Turin giants will have to find the right arguments to convince Asensio, because Arsenal are also interested in the Spanish international.