Asensio set to make crucial decision

With Kylian Mbappe likely to signed this summer, Marco Asensio knows that he needs to make the right call.

Marco Asensio will be out of contract in June 2023 and Real Madrid fear that the winger will be leaving for free next summer. If they try to sell him now, he could be sold for around 40 million euros.

Traumatized by the Sergio Ramos episode, Florentino Pérez refuses to see a new Merengues executive leave for free and has already offered a 5-year contract to Ascensio. According to Mundo Deportivo, the new contract offered by Real Madrid would have roughly the same terms as the old one and would have already been passed on to the player’s agent so that the winger and the club could agree as soon as possible. But, for the moment, things seem to be stalling.

According to the Spanish media, Marco Asensio has not, for the moment, communicated his decision to the Madrid board, which is starting to get impatient. Internally, the leadership might have even taken the decision to sell him this summer if he decides not to extended with Real Madrid, so as not to relive the same situation as with Sergio Ramos. In other words, a fresh start next season after weeks of inconclusive discussions.

Asensio fells alright in the capital

Asensio for the moment is in line with the club, and feels the confidence of Ancelotti, but at the end of the season he expects answers. He wants to understand how much playing time he will have next year, when Mbappé will be there, and above all to know Perez’s offer.

He wants to improve his conditions, both from a sporting point of view (this year he played 33 games, 17 as a starter) and from an economic point of view (currently he earns just over 7 million euros gross).

And without any guarantees, the Spain international is likely to refuse an extension.