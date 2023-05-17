Boxing

Jorge Linares Continues to Back David Haney Ahead of Vasiliy Lomachenko Title Fight

Charlie Rhodes
Former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares has backed up his previous Haney vs Lomachenko prediction, and is expecting the former to retain his titles this weekend.

Undisputed lightweight champion David Haney will put all four of his world titles on the line in Las Vegas on Saturday, when he steps into the ring with Ukrainian veteran Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The latter is 11 years his senior, boasting a commendable record of 17 wins and two defeats by decision across his decade long professional boxing career, and he has previously held world champion titles in three different weight classes.

However, Haney is undoubtedly the overwhelming favourite heading into the weekend’s bout, after defeating George Kambosos Jr to become the first undisputed champion in the four-belt era at just 24-years-old last summer, before successfully defending his title in the agreed rematch.

With the stage set in Nevada, observers, fans and experts alike are all piling in with their take on what may unfold, with the majority siding with Haney to continue his early-career dominance.

Jorge Linares, who held the WBA, WBC and Ring magazine titles in this weight category for four consecutive years, is no exception.

Way back in October of last year, he already predicted Haney to comfortably sweep aside Lomachenko, saying he has the speed, power and movement to gain the upper hand, while also describing it as a “60/40” fight.

Following Gervonta Davis’ victory over Ryan Garcia last month, he backed up his original claim in an interview with Fight Hub, saying: “For me, this time it’ll be [Devin] Haney. By decision. I think so.”

Linares has stepped into the ring with both Haney and Lomachenko – the latter experienced his only career knockdown but persevered to register a 10th round TKO, while the former’s fight came two years later in 2021 where Linares would fall in a unanimous points decision.

David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko
  • 📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

