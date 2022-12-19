We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Former long-reigning cruiserweight champion turned Sky Sports boxing pundit, Johnny Nelson, has urged former two-time heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua, to take a lengthy break from boxing.

Nelson believes that a long lay-off for Joshua will do him the world of good, following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

‘Joshua Should Take A Year Off’ – Johnny Nelson

Following two high-profile defeats to the now unified heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk, boxing fans and the media are unsure as to what happens next in the career of Anthony Joshua.

Some fans are calling for ‘AJ’ to hang up his gloves, some think he can come back and perhaps face Tyson Fury and become a three-time heavyweight world champion. It still remains to be seen what Joshua’s next move is.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said that he wants ‘AJ’ to fight early in 2023, with March being rumoured for Joshua’s comeback. The likes of former foe Dillian Whyte, Otto Wallin and Michael Hunter are some of the names who have been throw in the hat for Joshua’s next fight.

However, not everyone thinks the London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist should return to action just as fast. Former cruiserweight champion and British boxing icon, Johnny Nelson, believes that Joshua should consider a longer break to get his mind right before he returns to the ring.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Nelson admitted that he wants to see Joshua take a break before considering a return to fighting:

“AJ is at the crossroads now where he’s going to different trainers, and then he said, ‘I might take a year off’. I think he should take a year off.

“Look at what he’s achieved. He started boxing when he was 18 years old,’ Nelson added.

“He’s achieved ridiculously good things, but he’s still broken. He’s still not over the two losses from Usyk. He still has got to get his strength back, his belief back.

“AJ, he needs to reset. He needs to think, ‘I need to be back here again’. He needs his motivation to fight, and he needs them for the right reasons because it’s not for the dollars.

“He’s got to do this because he wants to do this because he has a purpose to do this. He doesn’t just what to make up the numbers,” said the former WBO Cruiserweight Champion.

It is clear that Nelson thinks Joshua has what it takes to get back to the very top again. However, he clearly needs a break according to the Sky Sports Boxing pundit.

“AJ has lost two fights off a bounce, and now he’s got to sit back and think, ‘I’ve got to make the right decision’. He needs to make it through the head, not the heart, because if he fights from the heart, he’s fighting for the wrong reason.”

Who knows what the future holds for Anthony Joshua. He still has one of the best resumés in recent heavyweight history, as well as still being young enough to come again at just 33-years-old.

Fingers crossed Joshua can come back stronger than ever in 2023. The heavyweight division needs him. Boxing needs him. There is no doubt he can come back and make it to the very top, once again.

