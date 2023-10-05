There weren’t a whole lot of fireworks or hard-fought series in the first round of the MLB playoffs. All four wild card matchups ended in 2-game sweeps, with the Rangers and Twins advancing in the American League, and the Phillies and Diamondbacks winning on the National League side.

Awaiting them are the top-4 teams from the regular season, and the interesting and more competitive part of the postseason is about to begin.

MLB Odds: Which Teams Will Advance In ALDS and NLDS?

HOLY GRAND SLAM BRYSON STOTT pic.twitter.com/xTdrDcjGDn — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 5, 2023

Who are the favorites, and which teams hold the best potential value as underdogs? Here are the lines for all four MLB playoff series:

Texas Rangers (+102) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-122)

Two of the biggest surprise teams from the American League will face off against one another, and the Orioles come in as the favorites. They have the second-shortest odds of the 4 AL teams to win the World Series, with a current designation of +650. Can Bruce Bochy’s Rangers put an end to Baltimore’s season and advance to the ALCS?

Minnesota Twins (+140) vs. Houston Astros (-160)

The Twins won their first postseason series in 21 years by defeating the Blue Jays in the Wild Card round. But they’ll face a big test in the ALDS, as they’re scheduled to take on the Astros, who are the favorites in the AL. Houston is a big favorite in this series, too, coming in with a designation of -160.

Philadelphia Phillies (+146) vs. Atlanta Braves (-166)

The lines for this matchup are similar to the ones in the Twins/Braves series, as the Braves are the overall favorites to take home the World Series trophy. This is one of two divisional matchups that we’ll have in the divisional series in the National League, and the Braves won 8 of the 13 matchups between the two sides on the season. The Phillies made quick work of the Marlins and were impressive in the first round, but they’ll need to step up even further against the overall favorite.

Arizona Diamondbacks (+190) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-220)

The Dodgers are the heaviest of the favorites for any series. They come in at -220 against their division opponent, whom they were 8-5 against in their 13 games. The Diamondbacks entered the year with some of the longest World Series odds of any team in the MLB, and are officially the Cinderella team of the postseason.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like