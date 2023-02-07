Jason Kidd: “Kyrie Can Make Make Mavericks title contenders”

Kyrie Irving has completed his blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks from the Nets and head coach Jason Kidd says the new addition to the Dallas roster could make them Championship contenders this season.

Kyrie will link up with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic for the rest of the season and the duo could form an unstoppable offence that could challenge for the Championship this season.

“We feel that the talent and his abilities to make us better are something that we needed. Getting him is going to help put us in a position to win a championship.

“You look at his journey at other stops – he’s won where he’s gone.”

Kyrie doesn’t come alone however, as the superstar also brings the cloud of controversy that followed him around for so long at the Nets, but Kidd is keen to look past the negatives.

“It’s easy to look at all the talk of the negative, but let’s look at the positive of what he’s done on and off the court. That’s the way we’re approaching it,” said Kidd.

“He’s all about basketball. He wants to win and he wants to be coached, and this is a great opportunity for me to have someone like this to help.”

Kyrie is expected to play his first game for the Mavericks on Wednesday night according to reports, when Dallas face the Pistons on the road.

