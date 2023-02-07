Basketball

Jason Kidd: “Kyrie Can Make Make Mavericks title contenders”

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Twitter
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has completed his blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks from the Nets and head coach Jason Kidd says the new addition to the Dallas roster could make them Championship contenders this season.

Kyrie will link up with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic for the rest of the season and the duo could form an unstoppable offence that could challenge for the Championship this season.

“We feel that the talent and his abilities to make us better are something that we needed. Getting him is going to help put us in a position to win a championship.

“You look at his journey at other stops – he’s won where he’s gone.”

Kyrie doesn’t come alone however, as the superstar also brings the cloud of controversy that followed him around for so long at the Nets, but Kidd is keen to look past the negatives.

“It’s easy to look at all the talk of the negative, but let’s look at the positive of what he’s done on and off the court. That’s the way we’re approaching it,” said Kidd.

“He’s all about basketball. He wants to win and he wants to be coached, and this is a great opportunity for me to have someone like this to help.”

Kyrie is expected to play his first game for the Mavericks on Wednesday night according to reports, when Dallas face the Pistons on the road.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Kyrie and Luka
Basketball

LATEST Kyrie Irving moves to the Mavericks in Blockbuster Trade

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 6 2023
Mitchell and Brooks
Basketball
Dillion Brooks and Donovan Mitchell ejected from Thursday night’s game following 15-man brawl
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 3 2023

Dillion Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were both ejected from the Grizzlies-Cavs game on Thursday night after Brooks took a cheap shot at Mitchell which sparked a 15-man brawl. The brawl…

Michael Malone
Basketball
Michael Malone named coach of team LeBron for 2023 All-Star game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 2 2023

The coaches for the All-Star game have been confirmed, as the Denver Nuggets’ Michael Malone will take charge of team LeBron for the exhibition match on the 19th of February….

lebron james vs knicks
Basketball
LeBron James scores first triple double of the season to move to within 89 points of Kareem’s record
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 1 2023
i 2
Basketball
Kyrie Irving expected to re-sign with Brooklyn Nets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 18 2023
0x0
Basketball
Celtics and Raptors interested in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2023
ee53d210 e057 11ec b3ff cab44997c484
Basketball
CJ McCollum believes Toronto Raptors are preparing to trade
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2023
Arrow to top